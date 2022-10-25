Read full article on original website
Report: Jarrell tornado on the ground for 4 miles in Williamson County
The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service office compiled their full report on Monday night's tornado and thunderstorm wind damage near Jarrell in Williamson County.
Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
Tornado Damages TX Fire Station Roof
Oct. 25—Severe storms, which possibly included a tornado, damaged parts of Central Texas on Monday, October 24. While many areas of San Antonio didn’t experience a ton of rainfall, residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the thunderstorms roared through the city.
Several 18-wheelers flipped following severe weather in Williamson County
Several 18-wheelers were flipped on their side along the frontage road following severe weather in Williamson County.
Williamson County declares local state of disaster post-tornado
The Jarrell region recorded damages from the tornado, along with high winds and severe thunderstorms that passed through Williamson County Monday night.
Storm that struck Jarrell now confirmed as a tornado
The storm that hit Jarrell Monday has been confirmed as a tornado but the National Weather Service has not decided how powerful it was. About three dozen homes and businesses were damaged
Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County
CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
Tornado near Jarrell damages dozens of homes, businesses
Most of the severe damage happened off County Road 237. Unfortunately, a handful of homes that were under construction collapsed.
NWS confirms tornado hit the Jarrell area Monday night
After an aerial survey of the storm damage near Jarrell, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday a tornado did hit the town during severe storms Monday night.
Severe storms, flooding rain to spread from Texas to Midwest, East through Halloween
A storm system punching into Texas and the South will bring threats of severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall through Saturday before sliding into the Midwest and East from Sunday through Halloween.
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
Shooting on highway in Northwest Austin leaves man injured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Austin. Police say they got the call before 2 a.m. this morning about an incident on Capitol of Texas Highway near Great Hills Trail. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in northwest Austin
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Austin Friday morning, an Austin Police Department watch commander said.
Dash cam video captures crash after driver runs red light
AUSTIN, Texas - Frightening video of a crash in Northwest Austin will make you think twice about immediately taking off when the light turns green. Dash camera video shows a violent crash on US-183, all because someone blew through a red light, and it’s part of a troubling trend.
Crews respond to Waco house fire on Tuesday
The Waco Fire Department said it was responding to a house fire at the 1900 Block of Connor Avenue on Tuesday.
LIST: Central Texas school districts delay Tuesday classes due to power outages
Some school districts in the area are delaying classes Tuesday morning after severe storms on Monday night caused continued power outages.
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
Beautiful Fall weather continues with highs in the upper 70s
AUSTIN, Texas - The beautiful Fall weather continues today. A chilly start will turn into a comfy finish with a full day of sun. Even the winds will stay light so just perfect weather to be outside. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s and then back in the chill...
