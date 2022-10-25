Read full article on original website
The Heart Broken "Napalm Girl" Photo and the Story Behind It
You've probably seen the iconic "Napalm Girl" photo before. It was taken by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in 1972 and it quickly became one of the most famous photos of the Vietnam War. The image of a terrified young girl running naked down a road after being napalmed by American soldiers is seared into the public conscience, and it's been credited with helping turn public opinion against the war.
New trend has teens dumping out milk in grocery stores
The latest environmentalist trend is here: pouring out milk in grocery stores. All across the United Kingdom, teenagers concerned about the environment are doing "milk pours." The new trend involves going into grocery stores, picking up cartons of cow-produced milk, and pouring out their contents, according to the animal rights group Animal Rebellion.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
travelnoire.com
Wealthy Russians Are Buying US Visas By Becoming Citizens Of Grenada
Russian citizens who are in opposition to the war in Ukraine have been searching for creative ways to escape Russia with their families. Back in September when Putin announced a partial military mobilization, inactive military personnel who opposed the war wanted to “get out of dodge.” The main reason the Russian president is involuntarily recruiting veterans and ex-military to serve in the war is his depletion of military resources, mainly manpower. Cue United Passport.
Confused Domino's Worker Delivers Pizza to Address Directly Across the Street From His Store
A Domino's employee went viral on TikTok after expressing disbelief at a customer who ordered their meal to be delivered, despite living right across the street from the Dominos location. The clip was posted by @dominos_iceland, which shows the employee receiving an order and raising an eyebrow after checking the...
natureworldnews.com
Unusual Underwater Explosions Detected for Two Days in the Gulf of Finland, Near Russia: Nord Stream Connection Still Unknown
Seismologists discovered several underwater explosions in the Gulf of Finland on Thursday and Friday, but the causes of them are still unknown. The explosions occurred close to Vyborg, a town in Russia. Connections to the Nord Stream Leak, if any, are yet to be determined. Researchers at the University of...
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
After 2 years of free school lunches, kids now have to choose between going into debt at the cafeteria or not eating at all
For two years, school lunches were free in the US. Now, parents burdened with inflation have to pay up, go into debt, or let their kids go hungry.
Turns Out Montana Has Cryptids of Its Own
Travel across the United States and you’ll find cryptids in virtually every state. My home state of New Jersey has the Jersey Devil, which also inspired an X-Files episode; Florida has the Skunk Ape. Travel to the Adirondacks in New York State and you just might catch sight of Champ, a creature believed to reside in Lake Champlain.
Opinion: The Housing For Low-Income Americans Act
I have a solution for homelessness. Okay, so my plan may not end homelessness, but it could make a really big dent. I am the Director and founder of an eighteen-year-old homeless advocacy organization. In addition, I’ve been homeless off and on for many years. I’ve been to many shelters across the country and seen what works and what doesn’t. As I see it, the biggest problem with America’s homeless issue is the lack of cooperation and organization on a national basis. Imagine people attacking the issue from a million different directions. Now add the fact that many of the people in charge are clueless and only in it for the brownie points. I am here to offer a viable solution that I have tried championing for over a decade. I’ve sent copies of a bill proposal to media outlets, powerful moguls, and umpteen legislators. I’m saddened to report that none of our “caring” legislators were interested. My only course of action is public opinion and shaming them...which won’t be easy since most have no shame. First, some facts. According to Pewtrust.org, there is a shortage of 3.8 million affordable housing units in the US. Endhomelessness.org puts the number of homeless at about 580 thousand. There are currently 16 million vacant homes. More than 2.3 million low-income families are on the Housing Choice Voucher program. Most of those are renters (I don’t even want to guess how many are renting from slumlords). What if you could move a majority of renters into homes of their own that are currently sitting vacant? Those affordable units then become open to absorb the homeless. Wouldn’t that be a win-win?
France 24
Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson: On the front line with an artillery unit
For these Ukrainian artillerymen, there is not a second to lose. Military intelligence has just located several targets with the help of drones hovering above, and Russian tanks and trenches are now in their line of sight. Kyiv has deployed thousands of soldiers to the Kherson region in hopes of reclaiming it before the onset of winter. FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh, Amar al Hameedawi and Jean-Emile Jammine report from the front line.
Beyond Meat rolls out steak substitute in grocery stores
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Beyond Meat Inc. launched its newest offering, a steak substitute, in high-profile grocers nationwide on Monday. Beyond Steak will now be available at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize, Jewel-Osco, Sprouts and other grocers, CNBC reported. According to The Wall Street Journal, El Segundo, California-based Beyond...
ConsumerAffairs
Get your Thanksgiving turkey NOW – or else
If your Thanksgiving dinner requires a turkey, you better move fast on getting one or else. Actually two “elses” – one, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says turkey is “light” in availability and, two, because of that, the price is climbing upward quickly. The...
Defense One
China’s Nuclear Arsenal Will Become an Existential Threat to US, Biden Administration Declares
For seven decades, U.S. nuclear weapons policy has largely focused on one nation whose arsenal posed an existential threat: Russia. On Thursday, the Biden administration added China to that list. The new Nuclear Posture Review reflects Bejing’s efforts to expand and improve its arsenal, a senior defense official said Thursday...
‘There Is Fear’: This Is What It’s Like Inside a Russian Conscription Centre
MOSCOW — The atmosphere at this temporary draft centre in Moscow was far from upbeat; the sombre mood clashed with the heroic messaging of the Soviet-era war films playing largely unwatched on an array of TV screens. A bewildered-looking young man sat sullen-faced in the corner. Within an hour,...
Stop worrying and love the bomb: Proxy war with Russia is sliding toward apocalypse
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. I have covered enough wars to know that once you open that Pandora's box, the many evils that pour out are beyond anyone's control. War accelerates the whirlwind of industrial killing. The longer any war continues, the closer and closer each side comes to self-annihilation. Unless it is stopped, the proxy war between Russia and the U.S. in Ukraine all but guarantees direct confrontation with Russia and, with it, the very real possibility of nuclear war.
The US has pledged full military protection against the DPRK to its allies Japan and South Korea
The United States will use all its military capabilities "including nuclear, conventional and missile defense" to protect its allies Japan and South Korea, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said today.
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Russia's nuclear wargames begin; NATO's nuclear wargames wind down; Norway's spy problem; Seoul's new attitude; And a bit more.
Russia’s military is practicing responding to a nuclear attack with a planned exercise known as Grom (or “thunder”) 2022, featuring ballistic and cruise missile tests, according to state-run media TASS. For the U.S. military, there’s no need for anxiety since, as Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters Tuesday, “The U.S. was notified, and, as we’ve highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia.”
US Mulls Hawk Air Defense Equipment For Ukraine After Putin's Drone And Missile Attacks
The Biden administration is reportedly considering sending HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. What Happened: The U.S. is mulling an older HAWK air defense system from storage for Kyiv to help defend its skies from Vladimir Putin’s drone and cruise missile attacks, reported Reuters.
The Most Expensive Hotel in the US Is Not Where You’d Expect
In February 2020, U.S. News announced its 10th annual new hotel rankings. The Four Seasons portfolio has five properties in the top 17 alone, which made the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World in the number five spot feel less than noteworthy. That said, a new study has...
