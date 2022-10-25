I have a solution for homelessness. Okay, so my plan may not end homelessness, but it could make a really big dent. I am the Director and founder of an eighteen-year-old homeless advocacy organization. In addition, I’ve been homeless off and on for many years. I’ve been to many shelters across the country and seen what works and what doesn’t. As I see it, the biggest problem with America’s homeless issue is the lack of cooperation and organization on a national basis. Imagine people attacking the issue from a million different directions. Now add the fact that many of the people in charge are clueless and only in it for the brownie points. I am here to offer a viable solution that I have tried championing for over a decade. I’ve sent copies of a bill proposal to media outlets, powerful moguls, and umpteen legislators. I’m saddened to report that none of our “caring” legislators were interested. My only course of action is public opinion and shaming them...which won’t be easy since most have no shame. First, some facts. According to Pewtrust.org, there is a shortage of 3.8 million affordable housing units in the US. Endhomelessness.org puts the number of homeless at about 580 thousand. There are currently 16 million vacant homes. More than 2.3 million low-income families are on the Housing Choice Voucher program. Most of those are renters (I don’t even want to guess how many are renting from slumlords). What if you could move a majority of renters into homes of their own that are currently sitting vacant? Those affordable units then become open to absorb the homeless. Wouldn’t that be a win-win?

