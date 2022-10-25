ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Crash closes I-25 on-ramp from Bijou in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed a busy on-ramp in the downtown Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:20 p.m. for the incident. As of 7 p.m., the on-ramp from Bijou to northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

2 juveniles injured in overnight shooting in Pueblo

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of W 12th Street Thursday night. Shots were reported just before 10 p.m. PPD said when officers arrived, they found two juveniles were injured in the shooting that happened at the Bethlehem Square Apartments. Both were rushed to the hospital. One was transported by flight for life.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crash shuts down I-25 in Castle Rock Thursday morning

Colorado Springs firefighters kept a blaze near Astrozon and South Academy small and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures. The cyclist was seriously injured in the crash, which happened in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday. Updated: 17 hours ago. Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile

Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue finalist for national...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crash along Constitution east of Colorado Springs

One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. Updated: 6 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH: Shooting at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Vindicator crash

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/26/2022 5:43 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said they were originally notified of the crash at about 3 p.m., involving a bicycle and a car. When emergency crews got to the scene, the bicyclist was immediately taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car that hit the cyclist remained […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

