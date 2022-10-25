Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Stanway: I Plateaued At City
Former Manchester City Women Star Georgia Stanway has explained her reasons for leaving the club in the summer, stating that she had plateaued at the club, was played out of position and offered a contract too late. The blues all-time leading goalscorer left to join Bayern Munich in the summer...
SB Nation
Marcus Edwards has “grown up” and wants to return to England
Marcus Edwards celebrated. Of course he did! Why wouldn’t he?. The Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, whom Mauricio Pochettino once compared to Lionel Messi, now playing for Sporting in Portugal, had just scored a lovely 25 yard shot past the outstretched arms of a diving Hugo Lloris. In the Champions League. Against the club that cut him loose three seasons ago. At their home ground. He wheeled away in jubilation and was mobbed by his teammates.
BBC
Italy stabbing: One dead and Arsenal player Pablo Marí among several injured
One person has died and at least five others have been injured - some seriously - in a stabbing in a supermarket near the Italian city of Milan, police have said. Local media reported that a 30-year-old supermarket cashier died after a man started attacking people in Assago. Among the...
CBS Sports
Champions League scenarios: Here's who can advance to knockout stage and what they need to do on Matchday 6
With Matchday 5 in the books, 11 teams have booked their places in the last 16 of Champions League as spots in the last 16 are dwindling. Some of these are familiar faces but others are slightly unexpected. Porto, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Napoli, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Benfica, and Manchester City have booked their places but what do other teams need to do to join them on Matchday 6?
BBC
'Missing so many penalties is a problem'
While it was job done for Manchester City as they sealed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund, boss Pep Guardiola admitted his side have a problem with penalties. Riyad Mahrez saw his spot-kick saved by Gregor Kobel at Signal Iduna Park,...
SB Nation
Kaide Gordon Ruled Out Until 2023
There’s always space in the treatment room of the AXA Training Centre. Young Liverpool FC attacker Kaide Gordon has been ruled out of action until the new year. While Gordon is hardly a key part of the first-team, it has still been a very frustrating year for the teenage who hasn’t featured at any level for the club since February.
BBC
Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Just one point separates Crystal Palace and Southampton heading into this game as these perennial midtable battlers aim to move into the top 10. Patrick Vieira’s side are extremely strong at home but he will have been very disappointed with their 3-0 hammering at Everton last time out. As...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | What to expect from Unai Emery w/ Jason Soutar of TheAFCnewsroom!
How would Jason sum up Unai Emery’s time at Arsenal and why does he think it didn’t work out for him in North London?. How adaptable is Unai Emery from a tactial point of view?. From the man management side of things, what can be made of Emery’s...
theScore
4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action
The Champions League rumbles on with Matchday 5 this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. It took a moment of magic to lift Chelsea into the round of 16, with Kai Havertz popping up out of nowhere Tuesday to add another crucial Champions League goal to his resume.
Watch: Marcus Rashford Scores Great Goal, Manchester United 2-0 Sheriff
Manchester United have increased their leas against Sheriff and you can watch Marcus Rashford’s goal here.
ESPN
PSV handed Europa League away fan ban after Arsenal trouble
PSV Eindhoven have been ordered to play their next European competition game without their away fans after crowd trouble marred their Europa League defeat at Arsenal last week, UEFA said on Thursday. Fans of PSV ripped up seats and lit flares, throwing one towards Arsenal supporters during the game at...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
Arsenal 3-1 Zurich: Women’s Champions League – as it happened
Lina Hurtig bags her first goals for Arsenal and Jordan Nobbs adds a screamer to put the club top of their group and continue their unbeaten run
