ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

RSV cases on the rise in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health officials are working to avoid what some are calling a “triple-demic” of respiratory illnesses in South Carolina. During a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, Prisma Health officials announced an overwhelming surge of three respiratory viruses impacting the pediatric community: COVID-19, Influenza-A (the flu), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One is receiving $6.32 million to purchase electric buses. The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The program is providing funding to Richland One and multiple school districts in South Carolina. Those schools...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe

DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, state police said Thursday. Zoe Moss had gone missing Tuesday evening. The suspect was Zoe’s biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall. Downington police said in a Facebook post that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIS-TV

16-month-old boy needs kidney donation

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR/CNN) - A Virginia family is looking for potential kidney donors to save the life of their toddler. Cooper Pfaff was born with end-stage renal disease, which means he will not survive without a transplant. He is 16 months old Friday, just started walking and has an adventuresome...
VIRGINIA STATE
WIS-TV

Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – An autopsy is scheduled for a 63-year-old man who died at a grain bin facility in Illinois. Preliminary reports claim the man, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying on a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIS-TV

Abortion could be key issue to mobilize voters

According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy