WIS-TV
RSV cases on the rise in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health officials are working to avoid what some are calling a “triple-demic” of respiratory illnesses in South Carolina. During a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, Prisma Health officials announced an overwhelming surge of three respiratory viruses impacting the pediatric community: COVID-19, Influenza-A (the flu), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
WIS-TV
Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric school buses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One is receiving $6.32 million to purchase electric buses. The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The program is providing funding to Richland One and multiple school districts in South Carolina. Those schools...
WIS-TV
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe
DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, state police said Thursday. Zoe Moss had gone missing Tuesday evening. The suspect was Zoe’s biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall. Downington police said in a Facebook post that...
WIS-TV
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a southern Indiana field. According to WAVE, police have one person in custody in connection to his death and the second suspect, the child’s mother, remains at large.
WIS-TV
Record number of South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the first day of early voting for the general election, a record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots. This mark nearly doubled the previous single-day record for early voting set in June during the primaries. State election officials expect the boom to continue through the...
WIS-TV
16-month-old boy needs kidney donation
HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR/CNN) - A Virginia family is looking for potential kidney donors to save the life of their toddler. Cooper Pfaff was born with end-stage renal disease, which means he will not survive without a transplant. He is 16 months old Friday, just started walking and has an adventuresome...
WIS-TV
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – An autopsy is scheduled for a 63-year-old man who died at a grain bin facility in Illinois. Preliminary reports claim the man, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying on a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
WIS-TV
DHEC aims to tackle ‘concerning’ health disparities in formulating five-year state plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina health leaders say with the pandemic now moving to the endemic stage, the time has arrived to revitalize other priorities to improve South Carolinians’ health. For the last several months, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been collecting and...
WIS-TV
Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele practiced medicine without a license at...
WIS-TV
Abortion could be key issue to mobilize voters
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
