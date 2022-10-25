ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox7austin.com

Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
AUSTIN, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Dynamic storm system to impact Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A 2nd storm system is aimed to impact the Texas Panhandle just 3 days after record-setting rain fell on Monday. This next storm system does not look to be as potent as the one experienced earlier in the week and the track doesn't appear to be as favorable for widespread significant rainfall but heavy rain and strong to severe storms are still anticipated for at least the Southeastern Texas Panhandle.
NEW MEXICO STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LIVE RADAR: Widespread Rain Could Linger Into Friday Evening

Just as we started the week with wet weather on Monday, we'll wrap up the work week with more rain today. The bulk of the rain looks to move in by mid to late morning. Much of the afternoon will be wet across North Texas as well. The rain could...
Outsider.com

WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning

A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - We started our Monday with some light drizzle during the early morning hours and we could possibly see the return of some rain and even thunderstorms. Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state through early Tuesday morning.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
fox7austin.com

BBQ Fest will feature top barbecue joints in Texas

Enjoy some of the state's best barbeque all in one place -- the barbecue capital of Texas. Texas Monthly is bringing almost all of its top fifty barbecue spots together for a barbecue fest later this month.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Vaccine exemption rates have increased over last 5 years in North Texas schools

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Vaccine exemption rates have increased in virtually all North Texas school districts in the past five years, according to state records. Doctors are worried it makes the community more vulnerable to outbreaks of diseases like the measles. "Measles, mumps and rubella, diphtheria, Hep A - all these vaccines that are really helpful in preventing terrible diseases from impacting our children's lives are being neglected," said Dr. Shane Fernando, a clinical epidemiologist at the UNT Health Science Center. Fernando and other doctors believe concerns and misinformation about the COVID vaccine generated some mistrust of vaccines in general. Parents in Texas can...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
DALLAS, TX

