Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Shooting on highway in Northwest Austin leaves man injured

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Austin. Police say they got the call before 2 a.m. this morning about an incident on Capitol of Texas Highway near Great Hills Trail. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested following string of shootings in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man who they say was responsible for a string of shootings in South and Southeast Austin between August 30-Sept. 14. Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder, 33, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol, used in four shooting incidents, at his home.
AUSTIN, TX
mocomotive.com

Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County

CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin bartender wakes from coma following scooter crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Randi Welch, an Austin bartender and prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is awake after a scooter crash left them in a coma earlier this month. Since the crash, the community has rallied around Welch. "Randi is everyone's biggest support supporter, like everyone's biggest cheerleader. It's just...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person dies after auto-pedestrian crash on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas - One person has died after being hit by a car on I-35. The crash happened near 51st Street around 7:30 p.m. on October 26. Exact details of the crash were not released by police, but officials say the victim was hit and died at the scene. The...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital. 19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m. Officers responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for shooting at passing cars in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested after deputies said he was shooting at vehicles in Northeast Austin. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 23, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls in the area of Ferguson and Tuscany Way regarding a man shooting at passing cars. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Suspect in custody following 12-hour SWAT response at southeast Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 12-hour SWAT situation at a southeast Austin home on Wednesday. At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with a gun.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen with gunshot wounds found in vehicle that crashed into pole

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help as it investigates the city's latest homicide. 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a pole. The incident happened at 5762 North MoPac Expressway near a...
AUSTIN, TX

