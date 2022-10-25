Read full article on original website
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Shooting on highway in Northwest Austin leaves man injured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Austin. Police say they got the call before 2 a.m. this morning about an incident on Capitol of Texas Highway near Great Hills Trail. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in northwest Austin
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Austin Friday morning, an Austin Police Department watch commander said.
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
Manor High School student shot in the head; shooter remains at large, family says
MANOR, Texas - A 16-year-old Manor High School student was shot in the head on Monday. He was a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. The boy's family says Alan Guillen remains in critical condition. According to the family, the person who pulled the...
Man arrested following string of shootings in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man who they say was responsible for a string of shootings in South and Southeast Austin between August 30-Sept. 14. Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder, 33, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol, used in four shooting incidents, at his home.
Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County
CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
Austin bartender wakes from coma following scooter crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Randi Welch, an Austin bartender and prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is awake after a scooter crash left them in a coma earlier this month. Since the crash, the community has rallied around Welch. "Randi is everyone's biggest support supporter, like everyone's biggest cheerleader. It's just...
Suspect charged after teen shot, killed on Halloween 2021
Roidel Enrique Vivero-Diaz is facing a first-degree murder charge related to the shooting death of Eduardo Jaramillo, 18, that authorities said was a drug deal turned robbery/shooting.
1 person dies after auto-pedestrian crash on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - One person has died after being hit by a car on I-35. The crash happened near 51st Street around 7:30 p.m. on October 26. Exact details of the crash were not released by police, but officials say the victim was hit and died at the scene. The...
Motorcyclist killed in crash last week in southwest Austin
Last Thursday, a man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle in southwest Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
Affidavit: Austin pedicab crash ejects passengers, driver arrested
Police arrested the driver of a pedicab early Monday morning following a crash that ejected one of his passengers from the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.
Texas Man Dies After Wife Was On Hold With 911 For Over 15 Minutes
"When you hear the phone ring for 15 minutes and you can't get to anybody to help you is the worst nightmare that you could have."
Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital. 19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m. Officers responded to...
APD: 19 year old dies after shooting at east Austin apartment complex
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified the 19 year old who died after being shot Friday evening.
Lakeway Police searching for runaway teen who went missing Oct. 19
Gracie Adair Robinson, 15, went missing last Wednesday after she got into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove in Lakeway.
APD investigating after 18-year-old found shot dead near McDonald's off Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers responded to a crash at a McDonald's located off 5762 N. Mopac Expressway at 12:35 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle had hit a pole near the McDonald's.
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
Man arrested for shooting at passing cars in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested after deputies said he was shooting at vehicles in Northeast Austin. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 23, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls in the area of Ferguson and Tuscany Way regarding a man shooting at passing cars. According to...
Suspect in custody following 12-hour SWAT response at southeast Austin home
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 12-hour SWAT situation at a southeast Austin home on Wednesday. At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with a gun.
Teen with gunshot wounds found in vehicle that crashed into pole
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help as it investigates the city's latest homicide. 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a pole. The incident happened at 5762 North MoPac Expressway near a...
