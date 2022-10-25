In this digital age, identity theft is a growing problem. In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission received almost 400,000 reports for credit card fraud, a type of identity theft that is divided into two distinct categories: new accounts and existing accounts. The first type, also known as application fraud, is when someone steals your credentials and uses them to open up new credit card accounts in your name. Existing account fraud occurs when the criminal steals information for credit cards that you already own.

1 DAY AGO