Roscommon County Voters to Decide on Headlee Restoration
Roscommon County voters will be deciding whether or not to approve a Headlee Restoration millage proposal that would set the county’s general millage back to the 1978 Headlee Amendment’s 4.6 mills for general government operations. “In 1978, the millage rate was passed to 4.60,” said Roscommon County Board...
Radtke, Banaszak facing off in rematch for Bay County Board seat in November
BAY CITY, MI - Democrat incumbent Kaysey Radtke is squaring off against a familiar face this November at the polls. Republican Dennis Banaszak is throwing his hat in the ring again for a rematch against Radtke for the 6th Ward Bay County Board of Commissioners seat. Radtke was elected to...
Incumbent Tom Herek squaring off against Republican challenger this November
BAY CITY, MI - Long-serving County Commissioner Tom Herek is facing off against a Republican challenger and business owner Scott Doyen on Nov. 8 at the polls. Doyen is the owner at Scott Doyen Builders, which is a Bay County-based business that specializes in building and working with additions, concrete, decks, garages, kitchens and stucco, according to the company website.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
Saginaw-area businesses have roundtable discussion with SBA administrator, U.S. Rep. Kildee
SAGINAW, MI – Saginaw-area business representatives sat down with U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee for a roundtable discussion Thursday, Oct. 27. The event took place at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace, which is home to a variety of small businesses, including Beauty...
Caleb Rowell selected as new Bay City Public Safety Director
BAY CITY, MI - A familiar face was selected to take the reins at the Bay City Department of Public Safety. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Bay City announced that Caleb Rowell was appointed as its new Director of Public Safety. “We are incredibly excited to have Rowell join our team...
WNEM
Bay City announces new public safety director
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has announced a new public safety director following the retirement of Michael Cecchini, the former public safety director who came under fire following a complaint from a resident. The complaint stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers...
EGLE grants Saginaw $425K for electric street sweeper
SAGINAW, MI— As many Michigan residents slowly make the transition to the electric vehicle market, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will be helping Saginaw take another step towards that future. Saginaw City Council approved on Oct. 24 a purchase agreement with MTech Company worth...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
wsgw.com
Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland
Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
‘Lucky feeling’ leads to $261K lottery win for Genesee County man
LANSING, MI -- Something told a Genesee County man that he needed to go buy a Club Keno ticket as soon as possible and listening to that feeling led him to winning a $261,377 jackpot. “I was on the Lottery app and saw The Jack was getting up there, so...
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Parents demand answers at first Atherton school board meeting after teacher arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Parents are still asking for official communication from Atherton Community Schools after a veteran teacher was arrested last week and charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. It wasn’t until many parents’ children came home...
WNEM
New development for Flint Township
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
Man testifies East Tawas councilman told him to ‘take out’ stepmother, half-brother to get $300K inheritance
EAST TAWAS, MI — Calling his deceased father’s best friend in East Tawas to ask about an inheritance, a Georgia man received an unsettling suggestion on how to obtain the funds. “If I was to come up there and take out my stepmother and my brother, he would...
Central Michigan Life
Assistant police chief Andy Latham retires
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is undergoing some changes. Assistant Police Chief Andy Latham will retire from the force Nov. 4, according to a press release by the MPPD. Lieutenant Brandon Bliss has been promoted to assistant police chief and will assume his duties Nov. 6. After 26 years with...
WNEM
‘Critical’ condition: Genesee County needs ambulances
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County has an ambulance shortage that is being described as “critical.”. “We have, for a long period of time, had problems with shortages with EMS units in the county,” said Bruce Trevithick, executive director of the Genesee County Medical Control Authority, the oversight agency for all county EMS.
