The retirement phase of our lives is the one most of us look forward to but it is also the one that can cause the most apprehension. And once you arrive in this phase, our next guest says that it can actually be broken down into five phases of its own. Mike Switzer interviews Jeremy Finger, a certified financial planner and founder and CEO of Riverbend Wealth Management in Myrtle Beach, SC.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO