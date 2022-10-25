ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMBF

Horry County Emergency Operations Center welcomes new 911 dispatchers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years after breaking ground, the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations Center is up and running, serving all of Horry County. In the last two years, according to the Horry County Director of 911 & Radio Communications Renee Hardwick, there’s been steady growth in population throughout the area, which means more 911 staff members have been needed.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

SOS Care helps people with disabilities find jobs, independence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — October is Disability Employment Awareness month, a designation meant to celebrate the contributions of disabled workers across the country.  SOS Care, a nonprofit organization based in Murrells Inlet, works to empower those with autism and intellectual disabilities to thrive on their own. A social skills club, mental health counseling and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

New Grand Strand area council hosts first-ever nonprofit expo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re looking for opportunities to get involved in the community, you can stop by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Nonprofit Expo. More than 40 nonprofits from across the Grand Strand will be set up at Horry Georgetown Technical College’s...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
mycarolinalife.com

Respiratory infections on rise among children in Myrtle Beach area, U.S.

A virus that can cause lung infections in young children and older adults is on the rise in our area and across the country. Tidelands Health pediatrician Dr. Lucretia Carter, medical director of pediatrics at Tidelands Health, says cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been increasing. RSV is typically most prevalent in the fall and winter and can cause an infection of the lungs and breathing passages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

This Is Carolina: Double Dutch Group Takes Grand Strand by Storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two 50-foot plastic clothesline from a hardware store is what initially bonded the group of women. Forty-somethings who enjoy their favorite childhood pastimes that include Double Dutch, hula hoop, African hopscotch and a little Tweedlee Dee. The women are part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, an international organization that focuses on fun, fitness and fellowship.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

“Shop. Front. First.” with the Women on Front Street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just in time for the holidays it’s a great reminder to shop local and support women own business. In Georgetown, S.C. there are over two dozen women own businesses on Front Street. Some of those include: Bluebird Vintage, Whiskey & Wildflower, Art Harbor, Merle...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Horry County Education Capital Improvement Sales Tax up for renewal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- In 2008, Horry County voters approved the Education Capital Improvement Sales Tax. For nearly 15 years, $953.6 million has been collected from the 1% sales tax, which expires in March 2024. The capital improvement funds are split between Horry County Schools which receives 80%, Coastal...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Changed lives’: My Brother’s Keeper nonprofit in Florence receives donation to enhance community work

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence. Senator […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Fire report reveals details about evacuation of ‘structurally unsound’ Horry County oceanfront condo

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County fire report reveals new details about the evacuation of a “structurally unsound” oceanfront condo early this month. The fire report was obtained Thursday by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request filed Oct. 13 after county officials wouldn’t provide any details about the situation. “I was […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The 5 phases of retirement

The retirement phase of our lives is the one most of us look forward to but it is also the one that can cause the most apprehension. And once you arrive in this phase, our next guest says that it can actually be broken down into five phases of its own. Mike Switzer interviews Jeremy Finger, a certified financial planner and founder and CEO of Riverbend Wealth Management in Myrtle Beach, SC.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Carjacking prompts lockdown at Conway Medical Center near CCU, suspect wanted

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities responded Thursday morning to a carjacking that happened near the campus of Coastal Carolina University. CCU sent an alert at around 10:15 a.m. regarding the activity on Clemson Road. The school sent an all-clear alert at around 11:40 a.m. saying that law enforcement had left the area and there was no threat to the campus.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Southwest adds non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Southwest is adding non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach beginning next summer, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The new flight will be available on Saturdays beginning June 10, according to the airport. “We are thrilled to offer customers more nonstop options for reaching Denver this summer,” Director of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County relocates, combines polling locations for 2022 elections

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County recently relocated and combined voting precincts for early voting as well as the upcoming elections in November. Horry County Voter Registration & Elections Director Sandy Martin said the changes are temporary. Martin also said Horry County ballots will include two amendments and a very lengthy county question. You can preview the ballot, amendments and question by clicking here.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
southerntrippers.com

14 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Myrtle Beach SC You Must Visit

Are you ready to see all the best oceanfront hotels in Myrtle Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will see and learn all about the best places to stay. There is so much to do in Myrtle Beach that you are going to want to find somewhere in the heart of it all to spend some time relaxing in the sun.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

