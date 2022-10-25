Read full article on original website
WMBF
Horry County Emergency Operations Center welcomes new 911 dispatchers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years after breaking ground, the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations Center is up and running, serving all of Horry County. In the last two years, according to the Horry County Director of 911 & Radio Communications Renee Hardwick, there’s been steady growth in population throughout the area, which means more 911 staff members have been needed.
WMBF
Palmetto Pride hosts training for crime prevention throughout communities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Deterring crime could be as simple as changing a burned-out light bulb or trimming a hedge. Leaving these tasks undone could attract unwanted attention without evening knowing, but there are ways residents and businesses can learn the best ways to prevent crime from finding them.
SOS Care helps people with disabilities find jobs, independence
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — October is Disability Employment Awareness month, a designation meant to celebrate the contributions of disabled workers across the country. SOS Care, a nonprofit organization based in Murrells Inlet, works to empower those with autism and intellectual disabilities to thrive on their own. A social skills club, mental health counseling and […]
WMBF
New Grand Strand area council hosts first-ever nonprofit expo
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re looking for opportunities to get involved in the community, you can stop by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Nonprofit Expo. More than 40 nonprofits from across the Grand Strand will be set up at Horry Georgetown Technical College’s...
mycarolinalife.com
Respiratory infections on rise among children in Myrtle Beach area, U.S.
A virus that can cause lung infections in young children and older adults is on the rise in our area and across the country. Tidelands Health pediatrician Dr. Lucretia Carter, medical director of pediatrics at Tidelands Health, says cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been increasing. RSV is typically most prevalent in the fall and winter and can cause an infection of the lungs and breathing passages.
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Double Dutch Group Takes Grand Strand by Storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two 50-foot plastic clothesline from a hardware store is what initially bonded the group of women. Forty-somethings who enjoy their favorite childhood pastimes that include Double Dutch, hula hoop, African hopscotch and a little Tweedlee Dee. The women are part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, an international organization that focuses on fun, fitness and fellowship.
WMBF
“Shop. Front. First.” with the Women on Front Street
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just in time for the holidays it’s a great reminder to shop local and support women own business. In Georgetown, S.C. there are over two dozen women own businesses on Front Street. Some of those include: Bluebird Vintage, Whiskey & Wildflower, Art Harbor, Merle...
WMBF
Horry County Education Capital Improvement Sales Tax up for renewal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- In 2008, Horry County voters approved the Education Capital Improvement Sales Tax. For nearly 15 years, $953.6 million has been collected from the 1% sales tax, which expires in March 2024. The capital improvement funds are split between Horry County Schools which receives 80%, Coastal...
WECT
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Columbus County Sheriff...
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools ratings reach new milestones as students continue to excel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - School ratings have drastically improved this year in Florence 1 Schools. Students across the district are showing up more than ever when it comes to academics. Florence 1 Schools Spokeswoman Melissa Rollins said nine schools received a rating of good or excellent on the most...
‘Changed lives’: My Brother’s Keeper nonprofit in Florence receives donation to enhance community work
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence. Senator […]
Fire report reveals details about evacuation of ‘structurally unsound’ Horry County oceanfront condo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County fire report reveals new details about the evacuation of a “structurally unsound” oceanfront condo early this month. The fire report was obtained Thursday by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request filed Oct. 13 after county officials wouldn’t provide any details about the situation. “I was […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The 5 phases of retirement
The retirement phase of our lives is the one most of us look forward to but it is also the one that can cause the most apprehension. And once you arrive in this phase, our next guest says that it can actually be broken down into five phases of its own. Mike Switzer interviews Jeremy Finger, a certified financial planner and founder and CEO of Riverbend Wealth Management in Myrtle Beach, SC.
WMBF
Carjacking prompts lockdown at Conway Medical Center near CCU, suspect wanted
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities responded Thursday morning to a carjacking that happened near the campus of Coastal Carolina University. CCU sent an alert at around 10:15 a.m. regarding the activity on Clemson Road. The school sent an all-clear alert at around 11:40 a.m. saying that law enforcement had left the area and there was no threat to the campus.
WMBF
Surfside Beach seeks community input determining what town’s future will look like
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach wants its residents to fill the seats at its Citizen’s Workshop to hear what direction they think the town should go over the next five to 10 years. Surfside Beach holds these Citizen’s Workshops every few months discussing different topics, but at...
WMBF
Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam set to take over the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buckle up! More than 30,000 Jeep enthusiasts from all over the country are expected to be at the annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam this weekend. The three-day festival kicks off each morning with 300 Jeeps parading down the beach much like they did early Friday.
Southwest adds non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Southwest is adding non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach beginning next summer, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The new flight will be available on Saturdays beginning June 10, according to the airport. “We are thrilled to offer customers more nonstop options for reaching Denver this summer,” Director of […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Pelicans to host ghouls, goblins for annual trick-or-treat at the ballpark on Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Instead of baseball players, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark will be filled with ghosts, princesses and cowboys for its annual trick-or-treat event on Friday. Kids 12 and under are invited onto the field for a trick-or-treat around the warning track. “The Trick-or-Treat event is...
WMBF
Horry County relocates, combines polling locations for 2022 elections
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County recently relocated and combined voting precincts for early voting as well as the upcoming elections in November. Horry County Voter Registration & Elections Director Sandy Martin said the changes are temporary. Martin also said Horry County ballots will include two amendments and a very lengthy county question. You can preview the ballot, amendments and question by clicking here.
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Myrtle Beach SC You Must Visit
Are you ready to see all the best oceanfront hotels in Myrtle Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will see and learn all about the best places to stay. There is so much to do in Myrtle Beach that you are going to want to find somewhere in the heart of it all to spend some time relaxing in the sun.
