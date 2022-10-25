Early voting locations open in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has announced the opening of five satellite early voting locations ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.

The sites are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The five satellite locations are located at libraries around the county, including:

Ettrick-Matoaca Library — 4501 River Road

— 4501 River Road Clover Hill Library — 6701 Deer Run Drive

— 6701 Deer Run Drive LaPrade Library — 9000 Hull Street Road

— 9000 Hull Street Road Meadowdale Library — 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

— 4301 Meadowdale Blvd. North Courthouse Road Library — 325 Courthouse Road

Early voting at the Registrar’s Office is also available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Designated polling locations can be found by utilizing the “Polling Place Lookup” on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

To find more information on voting in Chesterfield, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.