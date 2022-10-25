ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Early voting locations open in Chesterfield

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has announced the opening of five satellite early voting locations ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.

The sites are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The five satellite locations are located at libraries around the county, including:

  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library — 4501 River Road
  • Clover Hill Library — 6701 Deer Run Drive
  • LaPrade Library — 9000 Hull Street Road
  • Meadowdale Library — 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
  • North Courthouse Road Library — 325 Courthouse Road
2022 general election: A look at Virginia's 1st Congressional District race

Early voting at the Registrar’s Office is also available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Designated polling locations can be found by utilizing the “Polling Place Lookup” on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

To find more information on voting in Chesterfield, click here.

