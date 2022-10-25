ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Galilee, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury on Narcotics and Firearms Charges

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 41-year-old Maurice Mosely Jr of Ambridge has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws. The four-count Indictment was returned on Oct. 25, 2022. According to Indictment, on or about July 21, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2021, Mosely,...
AMBRIDGE, PA
wisr680.com

Two Charged In City Drug Bust

A Butler woman and an Allegheny County man are behind bars following a drug bust earlier this week in the city of Butler. Officers with the Butler County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street on Tuesday evening. 25-year-old...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Western PA mail carrier received 4.5kg of meth, 80kg of marijuana; pleads guilty

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A western Pennsylvania mail carrier has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to drug trafficking. The mail carrier is of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, (in Clearfield County), and her illegal activities were in Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties. On Oct. 26, Amy Bortot, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and posses […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Arrest Made in Ambridge Armed Robbery Two More Suspects Being Sought

(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier held a press conference at the Beaver County Courthouse Thursday afternoon in conjunction with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning , October 25, 2022 in Ambridge. Lozier said during the press conference that three armed subjects robbed a man loading money into the ATM machine at the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge. According to the Lozier the subjects came in two cars, abandoning one, and leaving the scene in the other car headed toward Pittsburgh. Cameras were used to find the car in Wilkinsburg. In the process of investigating several suspects were arrested in the Wilkinsburg and Churchill area on firearms charges. Authorities filed armed robbery charges against Kortez Williams.
AMBRIDGE, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Missing Redbank Township Man

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen on October 13. According to a release issued on Wednesday evening (October 26), police are attempting to locate 57-year-old Duane Carl Schlopy, who was last seen on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations. 
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Father ordered to stand trial on charges of strangling, murdering son in New Kensington

A man accused of killing his 9-year-old son earlier this year in New Kensington will stand trial. During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. held Jean J. Charles, 40, of Brackenridge for trial on criminal homicide, first-degree murder, unlawful restraint, strangulation, concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police: Oil City Woman Caught With Drugs, Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars after authorities reportedly found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop on Friday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on October 24 filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Shyanne Marie Scott...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Stealing Over $550 in Merchandise from Walmart

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man faces a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft after an investigation revealed he stole over $550 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 47-year-old Jody R. Wagner, of Oil City,...
OIL CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

