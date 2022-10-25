Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury on Narcotics and Firearms Charges
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 41-year-old Maurice Mosely Jr of Ambridge has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws. The four-count Indictment was returned on Oct. 25, 2022. According to Indictment, on or about July 21, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2021, Mosely,...
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell police accuse man of repeatedly fighting officers throughout his arrest, even in his jail cell
A man wanted on an arrest warrant was charged with felonies by Lower Burrell police after they accused him of kneeing an officer who tried to take him into custody and spitting blood at officers while he was in a holding cell. Christopher A. Love, 38, of the 700 block...
wisr680.com
Two Charged In City Drug Bust
A Butler woman and an Allegheny County man are behind bars following a drug bust earlier this week in the city of Butler. Officers with the Butler County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street on Tuesday evening. 25-year-old...
Western PA mail carrier received 4.5kg of meth, 80kg of marijuana; pleads guilty
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A western Pennsylvania mail carrier has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to drug trafficking. The mail carrier is of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, (in Clearfield County), and her illegal activities were in Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties. On Oct. 26, Amy Bortot, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and posses […]
Armored truck brought to search warrant in Boardman
Boardman police are not saying much about a raid conducted Thursday morning.
beavercountyradio.com
Two Arrest Made in Ambridge Armed Robbery Two More Suspects Being Sought
(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier held a press conference at the Beaver County Courthouse Thursday afternoon in conjunction with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning , October 25, 2022 in Ambridge. Lozier said during the press conference that three armed subjects robbed a man loading money into the ATM machine at the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge. According to the Lozier the subjects came in two cars, abandoning one, and leaving the scene in the other car headed toward Pittsburgh. Cameras were used to find the car in Wilkinsburg. In the process of investigating several suspects were arrested in the Wilkinsburg and Churchill area on firearms charges. Authorities filed armed robbery charges against Kortez Williams.
Former East Liverpool man sentenced for cocaine sales
A former East Liverpool resident has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring.
beavercountyradio.com
Sewickley Woman Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Drugs to Prisons
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 48-year-old Michel Cercone of Sewickley was sentenced to 151 months in prison and four years supervised release following her prison sentence for conspiring to distribute Schedule I and II controlled substances, and to launder drug trafficking proceeds, between 2017 and 2019. Cercone was convicted at the conclusion of...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Grand Jury drops charges against Hermitage man charged with assault, abduction
A Trumbull County Grand Jury has returned a "no-bill" on the charges filed against a Hermitage man accused of felonious assault and abduction of a Trumbull county woman in July. A "no-bill" means that the Grand Jury has decided not to indict the person charged with an alleged crime. The...
explore venango
Police Searching for Missing Redbank Township Man
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen on October 13. According to a release issued on Wednesday evening (October 26), police are attempting to locate 57-year-old Duane Carl Schlopy, who was last seen on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations.
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool man gets 10 years for role in cocaine trafficking ring
An East Liverpool man has been sentenced for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring. Romeon Alford, 47, was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for his connection to a conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Alford's charges stemmed from a drug trafficking...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Father ordered to stand trial on charges of strangling, murdering son in New Kensington
A man accused of killing his 9-year-old son earlier this year in New Kensington will stand trial. During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. held Jean J. Charles, 40, of Brackenridge for trial on criminal homicide, first-degree murder, unlawful restraint, strangulation, concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
explore venango
Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
explore venango
Police: Oil City Woman Caught With Drugs, Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars after authorities reportedly found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop on Friday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on October 24 filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Shyanne Marie Scott...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Stealing Over $550 in Merchandise from Walmart
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man faces a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft after an investigation revealed he stole over $550 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 47-year-old Jody R. Wagner, of Oil City,...
explore venango
Police Release Details of Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a 70-year-old Franklin woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night. According to a release issued on Wednesday night, October 26, the incident...
Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
Comments / 0