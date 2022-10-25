Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific's Stock Price Plunges 70% on Bankruptcy Warning
The company could run out of money by the end of the year—or even sooner, it said in a statement to shareholders. Core Scientific, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin miners, has said it could declare bankruptcy as the myriad pressures facing the industry deplete its cash resources.
Top DeFi Tokens in Maker, Uniswap Slip as Ethereum Sheds Gains
Alongside the broader market’s bearish sentiment, DeFi tokens have posted significant losses over the past 24 hours. Following a broader market downturn, leading decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, including Uniswap (UNI), Maker (MKR), and Compound (COMP), have posted significant losses over the past 24 hours. UNI, the token powering the...
FTX Chief Teases Native Stablecoin Launch in ‘Not-Too-Distant Future’
CEO of crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-dFried said collaborating on a stablecoin with another firm could be “really powerful.”. Crypto exchange FTX could soon launch its very own stablecoin, but would prefer to do so with a partner, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has said in a recent interview. “I think...
Hong Kong May Overturn Crypto Rules, Open Trading to Retail Investors: Report
A new crypto program in Hong Kong may see retail investors welcomed back to the world of trading, but raises questions about China’s influence. Hong Kong is planning to put new rules in place that would make retail crypto trading legal in the city, as part of its efforts to become a center for crypto, Bloomberg reported.
Singapore Mulls Ban on Letting Retail Investors Buy Crypto With Leverage
Besides potentially banning leveraged trading, Singapore regulators may also implement a knowledge test before letting users deal in crypto. Singapore’s financial watchdog has proposed restrictions on the use of credit or leverage when trading cryptocurrencies. The rules would stop any crypto firms from extending credit or leverage to retail...
Polkadot Privacy Project Manta Network Eyes Crypto’s Largest Trusted Setup Ever
Manta Network’s trusted setup ceremony will see some 5,000 participants laying the groundwork for its private payments service. From blowtorching computers to using radioactive dust from Chernobyl, crypto’s getting another trusted setup. This time, it’s its largest. P0xeidon Labs, Manta Network’s development team, today announced a trusted...
Dogecoin Soars 17% as Elon Musk Closes in on Twitter Deal
Dogecoin jumped more than 31% over the past two days, as its supporter Elon Musk closes in with a long-awaited Twitter deal. Dogecoin (DOGE) continued its bullish price action for the second straight day, with the leading meme coin jumping to a new monthly high of $0.08022 today, according to data from Coingecko.
Institutions Are Still Bullish on Crypto: Fidelity Survey
Bitcoin may be trading for 70% less than the all-time high of $69,044 it touched last year during the red hot bull market—but that doesn’t mean big investors are no longer interested. That assumption is challenged by a survey by Boston-based investment giant Fidelity. The firm today revealed...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally Liquidates Over $1 Billion in Trades Overnight
As Bitcoin eyes a possible breakout above $21,000, the broader crypto market’s liquidations over the past day topped a massive $1 billion. Chances for the famous "Uptober" meme to live up to its promise are suddenly alive again as crypto markets rebounded in the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)—the industry’s two largest digital assets—leading the resurgence.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tees Up 3 Reasons Crypto Beats Gold
Buterin addressed the argument that gold could represent a better or similar decentralized store of value than crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has criticized gold as a decentralized alternative to money, calling it “incredibly inconvenient” and “difficult to use, particularly when transacting with untrusted parties.”. He also...
Circle Bullish on EU Growth, Regulators Turn Attention to Developing DeFi Rules
The company behind USDC, the world’s second-largest stablecoin, sees a clear path forward. Recent progress on the European Union’s proposed Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law has made stablecoin issuer Circle bullish on growth in the European Union. Earlier this month, EU lawmakers finalized the legal text of...
Andresseen Horowitz Remains Focused on Crypto Despite Heavy Losses: Chris Dixon
People familiar with the a16z crypto fund say it lost 40% of its value during the first half of the year, according to a WSJ report. Andressen Horowitz's first crypto fund launched in 2019 has lost 40% of its value in the first half of the year. Unnamed sources familiar...
Cash App Users Can Now Send and Receive Bitcoin via Lightning
The previous Lightning function on the popular payments app was limited but now users can send and receive Bitcoin via the speedy solution. Cash App users can now send and receive Bitcoin using the Lightning Network. Cash App Bitcoin Product Lead Michael Rihani announced the news today via Twitter and the platform's help page confirmed it.
Binance Will Help Elon Musk Use Crypto to Battle Twitter Bots
Binance is creating an internal team to help Twitter fight bot accounts using blockchain and crypto, the exchange confirmed to Decrypt on Friday. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange today announced itself as an equity investor in Twitter, pledging $500 million towards helping bridge social media and news to Web3.
Bitcoin Hits $20K, Ethereum Rises 12% as Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion
Ethereum reaches levels unseen since soon after the merge as the wider crypto market takes a break from the doldrums. Bitcoin is back above $20,000 today, while ETH hit $1,500 for the first time since shortly after September’s merge. Overall, the market is up 6% today and is back...
Will Binance Still Back Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover? ‘I Think So,’ CEO Says
Binance will probably stick to its promise to put $500 million towards Elon Musk’s on-again, off-again bid to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share. The exchange’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), was recently asked whether he still stood with his fellow billionaire. “I think so,” he said, when speaking...
Meta's Metaverse Division Reports $3.67 Billion Quarterly Loss
Meta revealed that its Reality Labs metaverse division lost over $3.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.63 billion at the same time last year. This year continues to be challenging for Meta's metaverse ambitions. In Q2 2022, the project lost a reported $2.8 billion. According to the quarterly report, Meta's Reality Labs has lost over $9.43 billion year-to-date.
Dogecoin Up 9%, Doing Much Volume After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
The only times DOGE has done more volume in 2022 were when Musk said Tesla would accept it as payment and announced his intent to buy Twitter. Let this sink in: Popular meme coin Dogecoin has jumped over 9% on the news that Elon Musk has officially taken ownership of Twitter and fired its top executives on Thursday.
Another NFT Marketplace Goes Zero Royalties in 'Race to the Bottom'
The token rewards-driven marketplace LooksRare will no longer enforce royalties and instead pay a share of protocol fees to creators. LooksRare, an Ethereum NFT marketplace, has made paying creator royalties optional when trading NFTs. The platform will let buyers opt into paying royalties, and also give a share of its...
Equifax Wants to Help KYC DeFi and NFT Users—And Keep Their Data Private
Credit reporting giant Equifax, best known for one of the largest data breaches in history, will now help build a data privacy solution for Web3 projects. The company today announced that it has entered into an agreement with privacy-focused cloud company Oasis Labs to develop an identity management and know-your-customer (KYC) product for Web3 startups, such as DeFi protocols and NFT projects.
