Spartans repeat as Section 3A True Team champs

It was a thrilling victory Saturday for the Spartans as they overtook the Delano Tigers in the final heat of the final event to secure back-to-back Section 3A True Team

Championships.

True Team meets are a unique meet format and scoring system which reward a team for its depth. Each participating team is allowed to submit four entries for each relay and individual event and every finish scores points.

To kick things off, Orono’s top seeded 200 medley relay of Kaelyn Knutson (12), Skye Thalhuber (12), Hailey Ball (12), and Mallory Knutson (10) narrowly out-touched the Waconia Wildcats to claim third place, moving up two spots versus their fifth place seed. The other three Spartan medley relays performed well, too, and Orono ended up scoring 254 points on that event, compared to the 248 they expected coming in.

In the 200 freestyle, Orono’s Graycin Andreen (9) and Lila James (11) took the top two spots, followed by teammates Celia Howard (9) and Lola Schottler (9) rounding out the top 10, picking up two extra points in total for the Spartans.

In the 200 IM, Orono had three swimmers in the final heat. The trio of Ball, Addie Thalhuber (12), and M. Knutson followed each other into the wall to take fourth, fifth, and sixth. The 50 freestyle was a huge point grab for the Spartan sprinters. All four Orono swimmers finished in the top 16, with Elle Davis (10) and S. Thalhuber claiming 6th and 7th, and freshman Sofie Dyvik jumping up an impressive eight spots to claim 11th place with a new personal best of 26.84. Junior Haley Holzschuh also finished sub-27 and contributed to the team picking up 128 points, versus the 117 they expected.

Diving was dominated by Delano, who finished 1st, 3rd, 6th, and 10th. Orono’s top finisher was freshman Miley Lewin, who broke into the Top 16 with a score of 227.15 points. Following Lewin were sophomores Delilah Tate in 24th place and Eliza Hansen in 27th place and freshman Kaleigh Francis in 28th. After diving, Delano took the lead, 748 to 729. The Spartans began to claw back in the 100 Fly, picking up 122 points compared to the 116 points they were seeded with. M. Knutson led the pack of flyers to finish 6th and she was followed by three other teammates who all made their way into the top 16. Junior Ella Johnson touched ninth, K. Knutson took 13th and seventh-grader Ileana Berg claimed 14th. The 100 freestyle went as expected,

with the foursome of James, Davis, Howard, and Sophie Berg (7) scoring 125 points for the Spartans thanks to their 6th, 7th, 11th, and 15th place finishes, respectively.

The 500 freestyle event was highlighted by a 1st place finish from Andreen as well as some breakout swims from a few youngsters. Schottler cruised to a third place finish in a lifetime best time, and seventh-grader Ainsley Francis came out of nowhere with a lifetime best of her own to place seventh after being seeded 11th. Katherine Springmeyer (9) also claimed a spot in the top 16 with her 13th place swim. These swims all put Orono within striking distance of Delano.

In the 200 freestyle Relay, the Spartans made their move. All four relays finished within one spot of how they were seeded, including Orono’s A relay who finished second, knocking Delano’s A relay down from a two seed to a third place finish. After the relay, Orono regained the lead by a frighteningly narrow margin, 1358 to 1355.

Building off of their lead, Orono made a statement in the 100 backstroke, with all four swimmers finishing in the top eight, claiming spots 5 through 8. In order, the backstrokers were Ball, Reilly Anderson (10), Holzschuh, and K. Knutson. After the backstroke, Orono’s lead increased by only one point, 1495 to 1491. Coaches, swimmers, and parents alike were all frantically doing the math to understand what needed to happen in the final two events for Orono to pull off the victory and defend its True Team Sections title.

Next up was the 100 breaststroke, where the Delano Tigers are deep. Sure enough, the Tigers had four swimmers finish in the top nine. Orono’s breastrokers over-delivered on their seeds, especially Johnson, who moved up three spots to finish 14th and eighth-grader Sutton Williams who moved up four spots with her 15th place finish. The Thalhuber twins both finished in the top 8, maintaining the points that were expected of them. Those strong breaststroke performances weren’t enough for Orono to keep the lead, as the Tigers pulled ahead 1629 to 1617. As if the suspense of the meet wasn’t already enough, it would now come down to the final event. The 400 freestyle relays were a performance Orono fans won’t soon forget. A group of youngsters set the tone with Hope Smith (8), I. Berg, S. Berg, and Francis finishing 10th, despite being seeded 13th. The Orono C relay held their own, finishing 9th, exactly as seeded. The A and B relays would both swim in the final heat, and in order to secure a victory for their team, both needed to improve versus their seed. Much to the elation of their teammates and fans, they delivered. The B relay moved into 5th place after being seeded 6th and the A relay finished 2nd, two spots above seed, as the crowd held its collective breath. The team erupted in cheers when the final results were announced, Orono 1,893, Delano 1,877.

The Spartans’ victory automatically earns them a bid to the True Team State Meet on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the University of Minnesota. Section opponents securing wild card bids are

Delano, Waconia, and Mound Westonka Holy Family.