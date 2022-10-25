Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's video for 'Anti-Hero' has been edited to delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it after activists argued it was fatphobic
Taylor Swift's video for "Anti-Hero" sparked backlash with a now-deleted scene showing her standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it.
People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them
A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample
Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’
Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”. After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”
Megyn Kelly Believes 'Thin-Skinned' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Obsessed With 'Their Public Image'
Controversial TV journalist Megyn Kelly has quite a few thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. On the Friday, October 10, episode of her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show," the star invited royal biographer Tom Bower to have a no-holds barred chat about the Sussexes — and neither party bit their tongue.
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Terrence Howard Found It Hard Working With Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Iron Man’ Because She Was ‘so Beautiful’
Terrence Howard collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow for the first time in ‘Iron Man’, but it was difficult for him to work with her because of her looks.
Katy Perry freezes mid-show prompting fans to worry and wonder if she’s a robot
Katy Perry’s Las Vegas performance experienced an unexpected glitch. The singer, who’s performing in her Vegas residency, was captured in a video with one of her eyes shutting down against her will. @katyperrytv. KATYYYYY!#PLAY🍄. ♬ sonido original - Katy Perry TV. Perry is dressed in a striking leotard...
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Oprah Warned Paul McCartney About His Kanye West ‘All Day’ Collaboration
Paul McCartney and Kanye West collaborated on several songs, but Oprah warned McCartney about working on one song in particular
Ashton Kutcher Said He Drank “Too Much Tequila” Before Telling Mila Kunis He Loved Her for the First Time
There are few Hollywood couples that rank as highly in public opinion as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and for good reason (although Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds certainly give them a run for their money). Aside from the sweetest backstory, palpable on-screen chemistry, and adorable offspring, we can now add “drunken confession of love” — a hilarious anecdote that was just revealed on Kutcher’s Peloton series, Our Future Selves — as one of our many reasons to stan the That ‘70s Show alums.
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Kayne West told Kim Kardashian he would rather go to ‘jail’ than wear her Prada outfit
Kim Kardashian has revealed her ex-husband Kanye West still criticises what she wears. In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim travels to Milan to see her sister Kendall Jenner walk in Prada’s fashion show. During the trip, Kardashian also wore a series of outfits sent to her by...
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
