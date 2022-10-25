ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
Vibe

Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample

Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’

Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”. After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”
In Style

Ashton Kutcher Said He Drank “Too Much Tequila” Before Telling Mila Kunis He Loved Her for the First Time

There are few Hollywood couples that rank as highly in public opinion as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and for good reason (although Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds certainly give them a run for their money). Aside from the sweetest backstory, palpable on-screen chemistry, and adorable offspring, we can now add “drunken confession of love” — a hilarious anecdote that was just revealed on Kutcher’s Peloton series, Our Future Selves — as one of our many reasons to stan the That ‘70s Show alums.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...

