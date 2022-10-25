ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MN

White Hawks race to a win against Watertown

Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4UM8_0ilhwCZp00

The White Hawks cross country teams wrapped up their regular season with a meet near home on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The original meet was to be held at Watertown High School on Oct. 11, but it was moved to B’s on the River. The team was disappointed to hear news of the move from the normal spot, but by the end of the meet, most were happy for the new golf course location.

Many personal bests were recorded on the cold day with temperatures in the 30s. Senior Laura Sunnarborg finished her last regular season race for Westonka by placing first in 19:37. All seven varsity runners placed in the top-12, with ninth grader Emma Andrev in third (20:10), sophomore Audrey Kirscht following in fourth (20:22), eighth grader Sophia Engesser in seventh (20:43), sophomore Mari Engesser in 8th (20:52), sophomore Brooke Garlock in 11th (21:05), and ninth grader Payton Stover in 12th (21:25). The White Hawks easily took first, versus the seven other teams in attendance.

The boys varsity team had a great meet as well, with almost the entire team placing in the top-20. Senior Jacob Trost led the way with a fourth place finish in 17:31. Junior Brandon Knock came in next at fifth with a 17:42. Sophomores Isaac Hays and Andrew Finely claimed eighth and 13th, completing the 5k in 17:47 and 17:56. Senior Ethan Garlock took 15th with a time of 18:15, and freshman Luke Sunnarborg placed 19th in 18:26. Junior Charlie Paul finished right behind in 18:28 for 21st. The boys team finished in second, only four points behind the winner, Southwest Christian.

With only eight teams in attendance, the junior varsity races were run at the same time as the varsity races. Westonka won the boys race, led by eighth grader Owen Trost. Trost finished first for the JV runners in a time of 18:33. Sophomore Miles Lund claimed second, finishing in 18:39. Also contributing to the team score were freshmen Gavin Thelen (19:11) and Noah Huesmann (19:33), and eighth grader Brendan Rashleger (19:50).

The girls junior varsity team also won, led by ninth grader Bette Mae Grogan who placed second with a time of 21:35. Eighth grader Anna Reginold placed third for JV, finishing in 21:38. Junior Cassie Nemecek (22:23), sophomore Claire Rashleger (22:24), and seventh graders Vayla Jerome (23:15) and Elise Hays (23:18) all contributed to the White Hawks win as well.

Mound Westonka runners dominated the middle school races, with 20 out of the 28 runners. Eighth grader Jensen Blackstad finished the 2-mile first in 13:00. Sixth grader Genevieve Fosler took second for the girls in 14:35.

Next up for the White Hawks is the conference championship on Oct. 18. Hutchinson will host the meet at Lake Marion Regional Park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE

Gophers volleyball coach to take on new role in U of M athletics department

Hugh McCutcheon's future with University of Minnesota athletics became much more clear Tuesday as officials announced the longtime volleyball head coach would be transitioning into a new role with the school. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, McCutcheon will be the university's first Assistant Athletics Director/Sport Development Coach, according to a press...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Record Hybrid Sunfish Caught on a Central Minnesota Lake

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota angler caught a record-tying sunfish on a central Minnesota lake. Aaron Ardoff was fishing with his brother and a friend when he caught the one-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish. The fish was caught on Green Lake in Kandiyohi County on September 18th. It ties the weight-based record for a hybrid sunfish caught in the Zumbro River in 1994.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
BURNSVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Group eyes block of seats on Eastern Carver County School Board, draws scrutiny

Twelve candidates are vying for four open seats on the Eastern Carver County School Board this election season — and one group is running together in hopes of snagging them all. In an unusual arrangement, Joe Scott, Dean Waymire, Svetlana Kolesnikova and Greg Petrie are running together — under...
twincitieslive.com

Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
ANOKA, MN
kduz.com

Two Injured in McLeod County Crash

Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash south of Winsted Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says a semi-tractor and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue. The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Paul Heinen of St. Cloud, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis...
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

Highway 22 construction to begin Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
MANKATO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Celebrates Completed Main Street Makeover

Maple Grove businesses and city dignitaries cut the ribbon on the Main Street renovation project Monday. It’s the first update to Maple Grove’s Main Street in 20 years. The makeover includes a new road surface, plus improvements to sidewalks, pedestrian plazas, crosswalks, new trees and landscaping, which came with a price tag of $3 million.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
106.9 KROC

Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
FARMINGTON, MN
Bethel University News

Bethel Alert: Shelter in Place Ended

The Ramsey County shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Community members at the 3900 and Anderson Center campuses may continue with normal work and classes and move between buildings freely. Please go to bethel.edu/bethel-alert for more information. The Campaign for Bethel University. Bethel students and alumni accomplish incredible things in their...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
klfdradio.com

LHS Student Killed in Car Accident

Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

Mound, MN
182
Followers
341
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Laker Pioneer serves the Mound, Minnetrista, Spring Park, Navarre, Long Lake, Orono, Maple Plain, Independence and Minnetonka Beach communities. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1974. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.lakerpioneer.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/laker_pioneer/

Comments / 0

Community Policy