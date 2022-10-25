LLRC competes at Head of the Rock Regatta

The Long Lake Rowing Crew posted strong results at the “Head of the Rock” Regatta in Rockford, Illinois.

The Rock River Valley YMCA Rowing Club held its 36th annual regatta on Sunday, Oct. 9, on the Rock River in Northern Illinois. This is a prestigious regatta with 43 crews participating and is the largest head-style race in the Midwest. In head-style regattas, rowers race against the clock on a longer course, in this case the course was 3.1 miles long (5,000 meters) along the Rock River. It was a beautiful course with many scenic overlooks for spectators and a walking/bike path that ran parallel to the course.

Conditions were great on this beautiful day with fall colors lining the river banks. The Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) competed in this regatta with great results

including some notable highlights:

The Junior Women’s 1X saw six LLRC racers including medal-winner and fourth place finisher, Averie Zealley (Westonka junior) along with Ava Illingworth (Wayzata sophomore) sixth place, Nora Redding (Orono junior) eighth place, Jos Buffington (Minnetonka sophomore) ninth place, Annie Kuechle (Homeschool freshman) 10th place and Grace Illingworth (Wayzata junior) 12th out of the 18-entry flight.

The Junior Mens 1x had two LLRC entries led by Will Landro (Wayzata junior) who finished 11th and Oscar Murtha (Wayzata junior) finishing 13th.

The Women’s Junior doubles event had three boats from LLRC that include Nora Redding and Averie Zealley finishing fifth, the sister-team of Grace and Ava Illingworth finishing eighth and the team of Jos Buffington & Annie Kuechle finishing 12th.

Oscar Murtha and Will Landro participated in the Junior Men’s doubles event and finished eighth.

“I was so glad we got to go to this regatta! It was a great weekend and the racing conditions were perfect. It was a great way to cap off the season,” said Westonka junior

Averie Zealley.

Wayzata sophomore Ava Illingworth said: “The Head of the Rock was a last minute add to our regatta schedule but I’m so glad we were able to participate. It was a little cold in the morning but the course was beautiful and we had a lot of fun.”

LLRC youth rowers represent several area high schools, including Benilde-St. Margaret, Breck, Minnetonka, Orono, Providence, Wayzata and Westonka. During the summer, collegiate rowers also participate, and the club has a vibrant masters program that serves adults from across the Twin Cities Metro.

Long Lake Rowing Crew is a volunteer-driven, non-profit club committed to expert instruction, personal and competitive achievement, and strives to enrich its members and the community through the sport of rowing. For more information, visit www.longlakerowing.org.