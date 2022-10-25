ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

LLRC competes at Head of the Rock Regatta

Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiLap_0ilhwBh600

The Long Lake Rowing Crew posted strong results at the “Head of the Rock” Regatta in Rockford, Illinois.

The Rock River Valley YMCA Rowing Club held its 36th annual regatta on Sunday, Oct. 9, on the Rock River in Northern Illinois. This is a prestigious regatta with 43 crews participating and is the largest head-style race in the Midwest. In head-style regattas, rowers race against the clock on a longer course, in this case the course was 3.1 miles long (5,000 meters) along the Rock River. It was a beautiful course with many scenic overlooks for spectators and a walking/bike path that ran parallel to the course.

Conditions were great on this beautiful day with fall colors lining the river banks. The Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) competed in this regatta with great results

including some notable highlights:

The Junior Women’s 1X saw six LLRC racers including medal-winner and fourth place finisher, Averie Zealley (Westonka junior) along with Ava Illingworth (Wayzata sophomore) sixth place, Nora Redding (Orono junior) eighth place, Jos Buffington (Minnetonka sophomore) ninth place, Annie Kuechle (Homeschool freshman) 10th place and Grace Illingworth (Wayzata junior) 12th out of the 18-entry flight.

The Junior Mens 1x had two LLRC entries led by Will Landro (Wayzata junior) who finished 11th and Oscar Murtha (Wayzata junior) finishing 13th.

The Women’s Junior doubles event had three boats from LLRC that include Nora Redding and Averie Zealley finishing fifth, the sister-team of Grace and Ava Illingworth finishing eighth and the team of Jos Buffington & Annie Kuechle finishing 12th.

Oscar Murtha and Will Landro participated in the Junior Men’s doubles event and finished eighth.

“I was so glad we got to go to this regatta! It was a great weekend and the racing conditions were perfect. It was a great way to cap off the season,” said Westonka junior

Averie Zealley.

Wayzata sophomore Ava Illingworth said: “The Head of the Rock was a last minute add to our regatta schedule but I’m so glad we were able to participate. It was a little cold in the morning but the course was beautiful and we had a lot of fun.”

LLRC youth rowers represent several area high schools, including Benilde-St. Margaret, Breck, Minnetonka, Orono, Providence, Wayzata and Westonka. During the summer, collegiate rowers also participate, and the club has a vibrant masters program that serves adults from across the Twin Cities Metro.

Long Lake Rowing Crew is a volunteer-driven, non-profit club committed to expert instruction, personal and competitive achievement, and strives to enrich its members and the community through the sport of rowing. For more information, visit www.longlakerowing.org.

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Janesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Janesville, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Janesville Wisconsin. There are many things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin. The town is dedicated to preserving its historic buildings. About 20% of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is also committed to culture and the arts.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Beefaroo expands along Route 66, and a Rockford artist helps the new location stand out

ROCKFORD — Travelers heading down the historic U.S. Route 66 in Missouri will soon get a taste and sight of Rockford. Beefaroo, the fast-casual restaurant founded in Rockford in 1967, is set to open its ninth location and its first outside Illinois. The Beefaroo at 1411 West Kearney St. in Springfield, Missouri, is expected to open in January. Drivers who pull off the Route 66 interchange toward the restaurant will be greeted by the vibrant work of Rockford muralist Brett Whitacre.
ROCKFORD, IL
cohaitungchi.com

17 Things to See and Do in Oregon, IL

It’s time to give my home state some love. Most people visit Illinois to see the fine city of Chicago. Until a few years ago, I also didn’t pay much attention to the rest of Illinois. Honestly, it always seemed more fun to travel to another state. However, I now have a bucket list of Illinois destinations and have come to appreciate my home state’s offerings.
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pizza winner is announced for Spirit Day

You’ve all voted, and we’ve finally found the Stateline’s Best Pizza winner. Our winner is…Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside! Gino and Joe Galluzzo are with us to celebrate their win with some pizza and Blood red sangrias. You can check out the recipe for this spooky cocktail on our Facebook page and make sure to check out Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside!
ROCKFORD, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
BELOIT, WI
1070 KHMO-AM

Here’s Why Rockford Should NOT Bag Their Leaves This Fall

Experts are saying that this fall, we should NOT bag our leaves...Here's why. NPR. After the strong winds the past few nights, my front and backyard is absolutely covers in leaves. While it does look pretty cool with the variety of colors, someone needs to pick them up...me. So do I go drop $15 bucks on a box of garbage bags, and get to work. Experts say the answer is NO.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Electrical engineers earn top dollar in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Electrical engineers in Rockford are earning more than the national average, according to a recent report. The report, compiled by Porch.com, shows the median income for electrical engineers in metro Rockford is $104,039, compared to $100,420 nationally.  Experts say the greatest need for electrical engineers comes in response to supply chain issues […]
ROCKFORD, IL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Car gets stuck under train

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone. Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages. In-person early voting begins...
MONROE, WI
Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

Mound, MN
182
Followers
341
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Laker Pioneer serves the Mound, Minnetrista, Spring Park, Navarre, Long Lake, Orono, Maple Plain, Independence and Minnetonka Beach communities. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1974. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.lakerpioneer.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/laker_pioneer/

Comments / 0

Community Policy