Westonka girls tennis makes history at individual sections

The White Hawks girls tennis played their first-round of section matches on Oct. 4 against Chanhassen and lost 2-5.

Winning for the White Hawks included first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 6-0, 6-0 and second singles senior captain Kate Velander, 6-0, 6-1. That match concluded the team’s section play for the season.

On Oct. 14, six varsity players traveled to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter for individual section play. Singles players included sophomore Savannah Paul and senior captain Kate Velander. Doubles teams included senior captains Sara Funderburk and Sydney Leonard along with senior captain Ellen Pruitt and senior Savanna Newell. Each flight won their first-round matches – a first in the history of the Westonka girls tennis team.

Paul continued to win her second round but was upset in the third round. Overall, the girls had a phenomenal day of matches.

The Westonka girls varsity, junior varsity (JV) and JV-B tennis teams concluded their season with an annual banquet on Oct. 17 at the Westonka Performing Arts Center. In celebration of the season, a variety of awards were presented to the girls that evening. Most Improved Player went to senior captain Sara Funderburk (varsity), freshman Emily Hallett (JV) and senior Gretta Pioske (JV-B). Sophomore Savannah Paul received the Ms. Competitor Award. Rookie of the Year went to freshman Suzie Marth. Senior captain Kate Velander won the Comeback Player Award. Ms. Hustle Award went to senior captain Ellen Pruitt. Sophomore Reese Kasper was voted by the team as the Most Valuable Player.

“Wins Club” Medals were awarded to senior captains Sara Funderburk and Kate Velander along with sophomore Savannah Paul for 50 wins. This honor ranks the girls in the top-six wins for Westonka girls tennis history. Senior captains Sydney Leonard and Ellen Pruitt surpassed 25 wins. Leonard also earned her 25th win at individual sections.

The following seniors were awarded the Gold Team Award for Individual Academic All State with a 3.5 GPA or higher: Sara Funderburk, Sydney Leonard, Savanna Newell and Ellen Pruitt.

Wright County Conference honors were also awarded at the banquet with senior captains Sara Funderburk and Sydney Leonard along with sophomore Savannah Paul receiving All Conference, while senior captains Kate Velander and Ellen Pruitt both were recognized with All Conference – Honorable Mention.

Coach Blando commented, “The girls showed tremendous improvement with their skills and strategy all while having fun on the court.”

“We don’t have high caliber teams like this one without dedication from the girls and support from their families,” said coach Reinbold.

Coach Paul stated, “We’re extremely proud of our girls this season - and the accomplishments of our entire program. We’re already talking about the off-season and looking forward to next year.”