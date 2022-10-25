White Hawks volleyball tallies wins, losses

The White Hawks were on the road Monday, Oct. 10 to play Richfield in a non-conference matchup. The White Hawks would win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, and 25-17.

Lori Weltzin and Bridget Budzius would lead in serves with two aces each. Meaghan Kreiser was on fire and would have 11 kills for the night. Other players sighted for offensive play were Taryn Peglow and Budzius with six kills each, followed by Chase Lawrence with five and Maria Neumann with four. The back row kept a strong line of defense with 28 total digs. Lori Weltzin had seven, and libero Kendal Richie had six. Avery Pearson made great connections between the back row and the hitters with 13 assists.

Saturday the White Hawks were on the road again for a tournament in Bloomington Jefferson. They would play four games before the day was over; winning against Coon Rapids, and Big Lake, but falling to Belle Plaine and Woodbury giving the Hawks a 2-2 record for the day. Three players would serve over 90 percent for the whole tournament (Avery Pearson, Chase Lawrence, and Meaghan Kreiser). Bridget Budzius would have six aces, while Lori Weltzin and Kendal Richie would each have three. The front row was consistently putting points on the board, and four players had double digit kills. Budzius led with 26 kills, and was followed closely by Kreiser with 22; Lawrence and Neumann had 12 and 11 respectively. Sisters Maquinna and Taryn Peglow were sighted for their strong blocks. Pearson and Weltzin had a combined 80 assists!

The Hawks will play Jordan and Minneapolis South this week before heading into playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 26.