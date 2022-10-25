Read full article on original website
Musk makes 1st moves after Twitter takeover; auto prices begin to fall; World Series starts tonight
Today is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Oct....
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
AP News Summary at 11:47 a.m. EDT
AP sources: Pelosi's home targeted in attack on husband. WASHINGTON (AP) — The suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi, House speaker’s husband, specifically targeted their San Francisco home, people familiar with the matter said Friday. Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body, according to the two people with knowledge of the investigation into the attack who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. He was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries. Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said he was expected to make a full recovery.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden's presidency. Appearing on stage five months after...
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires CEO and CFO: Sources
Elon Musk finally owns Twitter. What next? Get the latest. Musk is in charge of the social media platform and has fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and General Counsel Vijaya Gadde. But questions remain about how the deal will play out. Here's the latest.
Brazilians head to the polls Sunday in runoff election
Brazilians will head to the polls on Sunday, as the world's fourth-largest democracy holds a critical presidential election.
