Florida State

Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Walmart Store Closings

Recent company strategies have spurred action, including nearly 1500 layoffs. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reuters.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com,
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
CBS Chicago

Powerball jackpot $800 million: The most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted Saturday night's Powerball Jackpot to $800 million--the second biggest jackpot ever. (There was a single $1 million winner from Illinois from Wednesday's drawing.) So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 799 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those...
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?

If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
GEORGIA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Southern Seafood Restaurant Opening Soon

Order yourself a low country boil.Sunira Moses/Unsplash. For anyone that has spend time in the Southeastern United States, there’s just something about a good old fashion seafood boil that can’t be replicated. The food is simple, to the point, and delicious. The seasoning profile added to shrimp, corn, crab, and potatoes is everything from salty to spicy all at once, and the combination of melted butter pushes it over the top. However, for fans of the food styling, it isn’t necessary to travel across multiple time zones just to indulge in the culinary style. That’s because a new southern seafood boil restaurant is opening right here in the Valley.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

