Tennessee State

WATE

How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
WATE

Tennessee Forestry Division restricts outdoor burning statewide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front bringing gusty winds is anticipated to amplify the dry conditions across the state, prompting the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday. Officials are actively monitoring conditions. The state has required outdoor burn permits since Oct. 15...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River

John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
indherald.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Electric Linemen Have Strong Showing at International Lineman's Rodeo

Several Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) linemen took home awards at the 38th Annual International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo held October 12th-15th in Overland Park, Kansas. The International Lineman’s Rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineman skills and tasks. After 30 years, the International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo is still considered the most valued premier event of its kind for the electric utility industry, with over 200 teams and 300 apprentices participating.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

New COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations all up slightly across Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The number of new COVID-19 infections reported by state health officials headed higher last week after falling for eight weeks in a row. By early October, new infection counts had fallen to just 5100 reported cases statewide during a single seven-day period. However, during the week that ended Saturday reported cases ticked back up 7 percent.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Urgent cares stay busy as flu cases surge in Tennessee

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show flu cases have reached dangerous levels across Tennessee. A CDC map of the spread of influenza shows Tennessee is one of just seven states with flu activity in the “high” category. “(We’re) running...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs

Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Local Sports: Wednesday, October 26

In their seventh straight win last week, the Westview Charger football team defeated Ripley 21-7. Westview Coach Jarod Neal wasn’t happy with the second half of the game…. The Chargers improve to 7-2 overall and remain 4-0 in the region. Meanwhile, Westview will conclude its regular season Friday with...
WESTVIEW, FL
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

States whose residents have the most disposable income - Where does Tennessee Rank?

(Tennessee) Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly. The analysis found that post-tax income in Tennessee—after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living—was $54,576 per capita in 2021, compared to $55,671 nationally. Overall -...
TENNESSEE STATE

