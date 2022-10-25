Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Most of Mid-State as Line of Storms Move Through Tennessee and Kentucky
Today, a line of storms is expected to move through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as a strong cold front quickly makes its way toward the Mid State. As locals are leaving for the day on Tuesday morning, the weather is calm and quiet with no significant weather issues predicted.
WATE
How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
WATE
Tennessee Forestry Division restricts outdoor burning statewide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front bringing gusty winds is anticipated to amplify the dry conditions across the state, prompting the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday. Officials are actively monitoring conditions. The state has required outdoor burn permits since Oct. 15...
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
KATV
'It's heartbreaking:' Mississippi River low levels cause Arkansas farmers to struggle
Little Rock (KATV) — The low river levels along the Mississippi River are creating major problems for farmers around the state. On Tuesday the Arkansas Farm Bureau released a report detailing the commodity and agricultural impact of those low water levels. The report comes from two economists at Arkansas...
West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River
John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
indherald.com
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
Record fish caught in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Tennessee from Land Big Fish.
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Linemen Have Strong Showing at International Lineman's Rodeo
Several Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) linemen took home awards at the 38th Annual International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo held October 12th-15th in Overland Park, Kansas. The International Lineman’s Rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineman skills and tasks. After 30 years, the International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo is still considered the most valued premier event of its kind for the electric utility industry, with over 200 teams and 300 apprentices participating.
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
wmot.org
New COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations all up slightly across Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The number of new COVID-19 infections reported by state health officials headed higher last week after falling for eight weeks in a row. By early October, new infection counts had fallen to just 5100 reported cases statewide during a single seven-day period. However, during the week that ended Saturday reported cases ticked back up 7 percent.
fox17.com
Tennessee among states now reporting 'high' flu activity, RSV & Rhinovirus also spreading
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among a handful of states experiencing high levels of flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the week ending October 15, the latest report issued Friday shows Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, New York, and Washington, D.C. are the six areas reporting the highest flu activity.
Fighter jets fly over Knoxville in practice run ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky game
You may have seen or heard fighter jets flying above Knoxville Thursday afternoon.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
WSMV
Urgent cares stay busy as flu cases surge in Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show flu cases have reached dangerous levels across Tennessee. A CDC map of the spread of influenza shows Tennessee is one of just seven states with flu activity in the “high” category. “(We’re) running...
wpln.org
Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
thunderboltradio.com
Local Sports: Wednesday, October 26
In their seventh straight win last week, the Westview Charger football team defeated Ripley 21-7. Westview Coach Jarod Neal wasn’t happy with the second half of the game…. The Chargers improve to 7-2 overall and remain 4-0 in the region. Meanwhile, Westview will conclude its regular season Friday with...
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
wgnsradio.com
States whose residents have the most disposable income - Where does Tennessee Rank?
(Tennessee) Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly. The analysis found that post-tax income in Tennessee—after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living—was $54,576 per capita in 2021, compared to $55,671 nationally. Overall -...
