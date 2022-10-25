ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The crisis pregnancy center next door: How taxpayer money intended for poor families is funding a growing anti-abortion movement

NAACP Indiana State Conference meets in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — NAACP chapters across the state met this week for the 62nd Indiana State Conference. This is the first time the NAACP held a joint state conference in two different Indiana cities. The conference kicked off Thursday in Kokomo before heading to West Lafayette Friday and Saturday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Former trustee, employee say interim position wrongfully taken

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles and former township employee Cheryl Watkins are pushing back against claims Watkins was never Coles' chief deputy. They believe Watkins should take over the position of interim trustee. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith confirms Coles did give him...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
Local Weather History: The Brutal Start to the 1977-78 Winter & the Hoosier Tragedy It Brought

Working on this.......... Weather is all interconnected in this state, nation & around the world. What impacts on place, impacts another & the domino effect of weather events can lead to war, starvation, economic turmoil, riots, economic booms, prosperity & happiness to unspeakable tragedy. In this examination, we look back at a tragedy that sent shockwaves through the college sports world. Even though it occurred in southwestern Indiana, the events that were indirectly tied to it had ties our own weather here........
INDIANA STATE

