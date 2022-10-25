The crisis pregnancy center next door: How taxpayer money intended for poor families is funding a growing anti-abortion movement

Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
WLFI.com
NAACP Indiana State Conference meets in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — NAACP chapters across the state met this week for the 62nd Indiana State Conference. This is the first time the NAACP held a joint state conference in two different Indiana cities. The conference kicked off Thursday in Kokomo before heading to West Lafayette Friday and Saturday.
WLFI.com
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
WLFI.com
Former trustee, employee say interim position wrongfully taken
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles and former township employee Cheryl Watkins are pushing back against claims Watkins was never Coles' chief deputy. They believe Watkins should take over the position of interim trustee. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith confirms Coles did give him...
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV holds public hearing for possible West Lafayette branch closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says online transactions have increased while in person transactions have gone down at its West Lafayette location. This is one of the reasons it's considering closing the branch. During a public hearing members of the West Lafayette community express...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Brutal Start to the 1977-78 Winter & the Hoosier Tragedy It Brought
Working on this.......... Weather is all interconnected in this state, nation & around the world. What impacts on place, impacts another & the domino effect of weather events can lead to war, starvation, economic turmoil, riots, economic booms, prosperity & happiness to unspeakable tragedy. In this examination, we look back at a tragedy that sent shockwaves through the college sports world. Even though it occurred in southwestern Indiana, the events that were indirectly tied to it had ties our own weather here........
WLFI.com
Fairfield Township hires consultants to get office 'back up on its feet'
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Fairfield Township still does not know who is legally meant to be the interim trustee after the resignation of former trustee, Taletha Coles. However, the township board is conducting business as usual for the time being. During a meeting Monday night, interim board president Monica...
WLFI.com
You are more likely to hit a deer while driving now than any other time of the year - Here is what you need to know
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's officially the time of year when animal collisions on the roadways are the most common. Data shows you are more likely to hit an animal while driving in October and November than any other time of the year. Logan Watkins is a Knox County...
WLFI.com
October 26, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Another Round of 70s in the Forecast...
Yesterday's 1.10" rainfall beat the old record for daily rainfall (for October 25) of 1.00" since in 1883!. Interestingly, just one year prior, a daily record was set for 2.52" of rain on October 24, 2021. Totals exceeded expectations in the western half of the viewing area as the main...
