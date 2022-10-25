Read full article on original website
Former NBA Star Delonte West Arrested Again In Virginia Parking Lot: Reports
Delonte West's post-NBA career took another turn for the worse following his latest arrest in Virginia, this time for trespassing in a vehicle and trying to run away from police, according to reports. On Saturday, Oct. 15, police say that officers from the Fairfax County Police Department found the 39-year-old...
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
9 Louisiana high school football coaches suspended for rest of season after mid-game altercation: report
A Louisiana high school football coach and eight other members of his staff have been suspended for the rest of the 2022 season after an altercation during a road game on Oct. 20. Monroe, La.-based news station KNOE reported Wednesday that the dispute, which took place during Carroll's game ...
Corn Nation
Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach: Prepare To Be Disappointed
Every day I look at message boards, social media - every place possible - for news of Nebraska’s next head football coach. There is very little in the way of tangible evidence of who it will be. Regardless of whom is hired, Nebraska fans should prepare themselves for disappointment.
OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December
The OHSAA announced the football state championships schedule Wednesday morning. The seven games will be played the first weekend of December in Canton.
Wbaltv.com
These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users
Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure. Voters have a choice to legalize cannabis for...
wypr.org
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
WJLA
New poll shows Moore, Brown, Lierman have commanding leads in statewide races
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll released by the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore shows that Democrat Wes Moore has maintained his sizeable lead against Republican Dan Cox in the Maryland governor's race. The results come as early voting begins in the state Thursday. The poll shows...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Report from day 1 of early voting: ‘Nobody’s being really unpleasant because everyone’s entitled to their opinion’
Democratic and Republican voters say they're sorry to see Gov. Larry Hogan (R) go. The post Report from day 1 of early voting: ‘Nobody’s being really unpleasant because everyone’s entitled to their opinion’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
PLANetizen
Lawsuit Challenges Maryland's Big Highway Widening Plans
"The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was 'deficient,'" reports Katherine Shaver for the Washington Post. If the...
Wbaltv.com
MDOT survey seeks your opinion on Triple Bridges Project linking I-70 to Beltway
WOODLAWN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation seeks ideas from the public on how to improve the Beltway interchange at Interstate 70. The first of two remaining virtual hearings on the Triple Bridges Project is being held Tuesday and the other on Wednesday. Both hearings are at 6 p.m.
Political notes: A new gig for Kelly Schulz, an update on the Jessicas, a counter to Hillary, and MoCo Planning Bd. finalists
With the Democrats favored to win back the governor's mansion, putting a visible Republican at the head of the tech council is a noteworthy move. The post Political notes: A new gig for Kelly Schulz, an update on the Jessicas, a counter to Hillary, and MoCo Planning Bd. finalists appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
WTOP
Why is Northern Va. the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties
Why are Frederick County Democrats taking an anti-union stance on a charter question? The post Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
Although no one won the $700 million Powerball top prize Wednesday, there are some winners in the drawing. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, four tickets purchased in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. To see the full list of winning tickets purchased in Pennsylvania,...
