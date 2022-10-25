ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bicyclist Flown to Nashville After Clarksville Crash

CLARKSVILLEE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bicyclist was critically injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Clarksville Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. Continue reading here.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
15 Year Old Girl Reported Missing in Columbia

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Columbia. Columbia police reported Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hallmark Drive. She was wearing gray jogging pants, a white T-shirt and an unknown color jacket. See the rest of this story here.
COLUMBIA, TN

