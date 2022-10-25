Read full article on original website
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 12-14 cents, wheat down 2-4 cents, corn down 1-2 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower for the third...
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as exports, weather assessed
* U.S. corn exports miss expectations, wheat volume improved * Argentine rain, weaker wider markets also curb grains * Grain markets still awaiting clarity of Black Sea corridor (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans edged down on Friday as grain markets assessed mixed export indications, uncertainty over the shipping corridor from Ukraine and rain relief for U.S. and Argentine crops. Weakness in broader financial markets, as earnings forecasts from technology giants and new COVID-19 restrictions in Chinese cities fuelled economic worries, also curbed grain prices. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.79-3/4 a bushel by 1202 GMT, easing further back from a one-week top touched on Wednesday. CBOT wheat gave up 0.7% to $8.32-3/4 a bushel, though it held above a one-month low struck on Wednesday. Soybeans were down 0.6% at $13.85-1/2 a bushel, moving back from a near two-week peak on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported weekly U.S. corn export sales of 264,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 20, missing the low end of analyst estimates. "The outlook for U.S. corn exports is bearish, given the transport issues being faced by shippers due to low water levels in the Mississippi river," said one analyst. At the same time, weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 1.026 million tonnes were within a range of analysts forecasts while wheat sales of 533,200 tonnes topped the high end of expectations. Traders were also weighing the potential impact of rain in parched growing belts in the U.S. Plains and Argentina. Much-needed rain improved conditions for wheat and corn in Argentina, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. However, there was caution about any boost for soon to be harvested wheat following steep cuts to production forecasts. "In Argentina, some beneficial rainfall will ease corn plantings. However, for wheat, the damage due to drought is irreversible," consultancy Agritel said. A hesitant trend in grain markets this week has reflected uncertainty over talks to extend an export corridor for Ukrainian grain. Russia said on Friday that only 3% of food exported under the U.N.-brokered deal has gone to the poorest countries, reiterating criticism of the corridor arrangement that currently runs to mid-November. Prices at 1202 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 832.75 -5.75 -0.69 770.75 8.04 CBOT corn 679.75 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 14.58 CBOT soy 1385.50 -8.00 -0.57 1339.25 3.45 Paris wheat 336.25 -0.25 -0.07 276.75 21.50 Paris maize 335.00 -0.25 -0.07 226.00 48.23 Paris rape 650.25 -1.75 -0.27 754.00 -13.76 WTI crude oil 88.44 -0.64 -0.72 75.21 17.59 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.11 1.1368 -12.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)
GRAINS-Wheat drops for third session, near 5-week low on Black Sea exports
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market. Soybeans gained more ground, while corn edged lower. "There is improved weather outlook for U.S....
Rains give Argentine soy a needed boost as planting begins
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Much-needed rain brought timely relief to drought-plagued farmlands in Argentina's main agricultural region on Wednesday, experts said, boosting prospects just as planting begins for the country's critical soybean crop. Up to 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) of water fell in some areas in the past...
Grains end the week down | October 28, 2022
Corn ended the week still down 3¢. Soybeans are still down 10¢. Wheat also hasn't budged much. CBOT wheat is still down 10¢. KC wheat is down 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢. Live cattle are down 43¢. Feeder cattle are down 25¢. Lean hogs...
Iowa corn harvest is nearly two-thirds complete
Iowa farmers have harvested about 59% of corn and 88% of soybeans as of Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That is well ahead of the five-year average for both crops. There has been ample time to harvest this season because of a lack of rainfall. “Soybean harvest...
Will wheat germinate in 'bone dry' soil?
XtremeAg farmer Chad Henderson is running wide open to finish harvest and wheat seeding. Lee Lubbers worries about moisture levels across his South Dakota wheat ground.
GRAINS-Soy, wheat futures rise as weaker U.S. dollar raises export hopes
(Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures strengthened on Wednesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar raised hopes for improved export demand for American crops, analysts said. The dollar fell near a three-week low versus major...
GRAINS-Corn futures end down as U.S. export sales disappoint traders
Rain eases dryness in Argentine crop areas - forecaster. CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures slumped on poor export demand on Thursday, analysts said, while wheat futures also declined. Traders were disappointed as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported weekly U.S. corn export sales of 264,000 tonnes...
GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on tepid demand; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week flat.
GRAINS-Wheat futures slip to one-month low as soybeans advance
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday under pressure from expectations for rain in dry global growing areas and for continued exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea region. Soybean and corn futures advanced. Weather forecasts for showers...
GRAINS-Wheat firms for second session on Black Sea supply woes; corn eases
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, with slowing exports from the Black Sea region amid the Russian-Ukraine war raising concerns about world supplies. Corn edged lower, while soybeans rose. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose...
GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 5-week low, soybeans stay firm
* Dollar slide encourages CBOT wheat to consolidate * Black Sea competition, U.S. rain curb prices * Corn flat, soybeans higher (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat was little changed on Wednesday, pausing after a slide to a five-week low a day earlier, while soybeans extended gains as losses for the dollar added to recent export optimism. Corn was flat. The dollar index slipped to a one-month low as investors saw scope for the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb its pace of interest rate hikes as the economy slows. The weaker dollar, which makes U.S. commodities cheaper overseas, lent some support but wheat remained anchored by improving supply sentiment and sluggish U.S. exports. The chief executive of global grains merchant ADM said on Tuesday he saw no major risks to the continuation of a wartime Black Sea corridor from Ukraine, joining other market players in looking beyond tensions in current talks to extend the arrangement. Rain relief for some recently planted U.S winter wheat and developing crops in Argentina had also tempered weather worries. "There is the improved weather outlook for U.S. winter wheat crop," said one Australia-based analyst. "At the same time there is growing optimism that the Black Sea export corridor will be extended." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.09% at $8.34 a bushel by 1212 GMT, after touching its lowest since Sept. 20 at $8.26-3/4 on Tuesday. CBOT soybeans added 0.75% to $14.02-3/4 a bushel while corn was unchanged on the day at $6.86-1/4 a bushel. Corn and soybeans have faced supply pressure from an advancing U.S. harvest. However, signs of improved demand from China and brisk domestic processing activity have lent support to U.S. soybeans, countering concerns about an economic downturn and competition from Brazilian supplies. Prices at 1212 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 834.00 -0.75 -0.09 770.75 8.21 CBOT corn 686.25 0.00 0.00 593.25 15.68 CBOT soy 1402.75 10.50 0.75 1339.25 4.74 Paris wheat 336.25 -0.25 -0.07 276.75 21.50 Paris maize 333.75 -0.25 -0.07 226.00 47.68 Paris rape 642.00 5.00 0.78 754.00 -14.85 WTI crude oil 86.25 0.93 1.09 75.21 14.68 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.01 0.54 1.1368 -11.88 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
GRAINS-Wheat firm on Argentina crop downgrades, dollar slide
* Wheat extends rebound from Wednesday's 5-week low * Corn steady near 1-week top, soybeans rises to 2-week high * U.S. export sales, Black Sea corridor talks in focus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Thursday extended a bounce from a five-week low, supported by weakness in the dollar and reduced forecasts for Argentina's drought-hit crop. Lingering uncertainty over the future of a United Nations-backed Black Sea export corridor also underpinned grain markets. Chicago corn was firm to hold near a one-week high touched on Wednesday, while soybeans rose to a two-week top. The dollar index slipped to a new one-month low before steadying. Investors are debating whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will curb its pace of interest rate increases, while bracing for an expected rate hike from the European Central Bank. A weaker dollar makes U.S. commodities cheaper overseas. Argentina's 2022/23 wheat harvest will come in at 13.7 million tonnes, the Rosario grain exchange said on Wednesday, a sharp cut from its previous forecast of 15 million tonnes. That followed an estimate of 15.5 million tonnes by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's local office in Argentina, which was 2 million tonnes below the USDA's official forecast. The reduced production outlook cooled hopes that rain in recent days may boost crop conditions. "Argentina has received some rains this week but traders see a drier period just ahead," research firm Hightower said in a report. "Some weather traders see the drought stress continuing in the longer term." Argentina is a major wheat exporter and a poor crop could tighten international supply if the war in Ukraine continues to hamper Black Sea trade. United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that the corridor arrangement for Ukrainian exports would be extended beyond mid-November. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $8.49-1/2 a bushel by 0929 GMT, moving further away from Wednesday's low of $8.24. CBOT soybeans edged up 0.4% to $13.99 a bushel and corn also rose 0.4%, to $6.87-1/2 a bushel. The dollar's weakness has added to improved export sentiment in soybeans after sign of a pick-up in overseas demand. Traders are awaiting weekly U.S. export sales data at 1230 GMT for further clues. Prices at 0929 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 849.50 9.00 1.07 770.75 10.22 CBOT corn 687.50 2.50 0.36 593.25 15.89 CBOT soy 1399.00 6.00 0.43 1339.25 4.46 Paris wheat 337.50 3.25 0.97 276.75 21.95 Paris maize 334.75 2.50 0.75 226.00 48.12 Paris rape 645.00 -0.75 -0.12 754.00 -14.46 WTI crude oil 87.86 -0.05 -0.06 75.21 16.82 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.31 1.1368 -11.63 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)
Corn and soybeans give back their gains at close | October 26, 2022
Corn ended the day down a penny while soybeans are up just a penny. Wheat did better at hanging on to some gain from the day. CBOT wheat closed up 7¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is nearly flat. Live cattle are up 28¢. Feeder cattle...
CBOT wheat settles lower on favorable U.S. rains
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures weakened on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand and favorable rains in dry U.S. growing areas, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat settled down 4 cents at $8.34-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 3-1/2 cents lower at $9.34-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to settle at $9.52-1/4 a bushel. * Weather forecasts for showers in the coming days in drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains tempered supply concerns, traders said. * Exports of Black Sea wheat also weighed on prices, despite uncertainty over the future of a wartime shipping corridor from Ukraine. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have started buying optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender that sought limited shipment to two ports only, European traders said in initial assessments. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Will Dunham)
CBOT soybeans close near unchanged
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished near unchanged on Thursday after touching a nearly two-week high on solid demand, analysts said. * November soybean futures ended 1/2 cent higher at $13.82-1/2 a bushel, while January soybeans also rose 1/2 cent to close at $13.93-1/2. * The most-active contract earlier set its highest price since Oct. 14 at $14.05. * CBOT December soymeal closed $6.70 higher at $415.40 a ton. CBOT December soyoil fell 1.12 cents to close at 72.30 cents per lb. * The USDA said weekly U.S. soybean export sales totaled 1.026 million tonnes, in line with analysts' forecasts for 800,000 to 1.850 million. * Much-needed rain brought timely relief to drought-plagued farmlands in Argentina's main agricultural region on Wednesday, experts said, boosting prospects just as planting begins for the country's critical soybean crop. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
CBOT wheat closes slightly lower as U.S. dollar firms
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished weaker in choppy trading on Thursday as a firmer dollar made U.S. grains look less attractive to importers, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2 cents at $8.38-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 8-1/2 cents lower at $9.32-1/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1-1/2 cents to finish at $9.50-1/2 a bushel. * The dollar rose against rivals after dropping to more than a one-month low on Wednesday. * Euronext wheat edged higher, supported by a pullback in the euro and uncertainty over talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea. * Russia said that provisions of the Black Sea grain deal to ease Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports were not being met, and that Moscow was yet to make a decision on whether the agreement should be extended. * Weekly export sales of U.S. wheat were 533,200 tonnes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. That was above the high end of trade expectations that ranged from 100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
CBOT wheat settles higher in turnaround from one-month low
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished higher on Wednesday as the market bounced after falling to its lowest price in more than a month. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 5-3/4 cents at $8.40-1/2 a bushel. * The most-active contract jumped after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest price since Sept. 19. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 6-1/4 cents higher at $9.40-3/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1/4-cent to settle at $9.52 a bushel. * The Rosario grain exchange pegged Argentina's 2022/23 wheat harvest at 13.7 million tonnes, down from 15 million tonnes due to a protracted drought. * Weakness in the U.S. dollar helped support gains in futures, analysts said. A softer dollar makes U.S. commodities more attractive to overseas buyers. * In Paris, Euronext wheat fell for a third day to touch a one-month low, weakened by a jump in the euro and competition from cheaper Russian supplies. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
USDA attache sees Argentina 2022/23 wheat crop at 15.5 million T
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Buenos Aires:. "Due to dry conditions, Argentine wheat production for marketing year (MY) 2022/23 is forecast down at 15.5 million metric tons (MMT), 2 MMT...
