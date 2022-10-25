Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Bunge lifts 2022 outlook after quarterly earnings beat, shares rally
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings outlook after adjusted third-quarter profit topped expectations, sending its shares up more than 5%. Tight global crop supplies and strong demand have benefited supply chain middlemen including Bunge, which buys and sells crops like...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Finland's Neste Q3 operating profit misses forecast
OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter operating results, and said it expected volatility in the oil products and renewable feedstock markets to remain high. The maker of renewable and oil-based fuels reported a July-September operating profit of 289 million euros ($291.2 million), down...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Glencore set for record 2022 trading profit despite second-half fall
LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Glencore expects second-half operating profit at its trading arm to fall sharply from the previous six months to $1.6 billion, it said on Friday, but it remains on track for a record 2022 performance on the back of high oil and coal prices. Earnings before...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-EU cuts maize crop forecast, raises import outlook again
PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday reduced its forecast for the drought-hit maize harvest in the European Union to a new 15-year low while increasing again its outlook for EU maize imports. In monthly grain supply and demand data, the Commission lowered its projection for EU...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans finish higher as stock market rallies
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed stronger on Friday amid spillover support from strong gains in outside markets, analysts said. * November soybean futures ended 5-1/2 cents higher at $13.87-3/4 a bushel, and January soybeans jumped 6-3/4 cents to end at $14.00-1/4. * CBOT December soymeal finished $10 stronger at $425.40 a ton, while CBOT December soyoil slid 0.51 cent to settle at 71.79 cents per lb. * A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street stocks surging, as encouraging economic data and a rosier earnings outlook buoyed investor risk appetite. * Exporters sold 126,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 198,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Spain for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, the USDA said. The agency last confirmed sales in its daily reporting system on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
Indonesia targets 1.2 mln tonnes of rice reserves by year-end
JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to secure 1.2 million tonnes of rice reserves by year-end, or enough to meet 3.9% of national demand, preferably sourced from domestic production, a government official said on Friday. Authorities have been seeking to build up adequate reserves of various staple foods to...
Agriculture Online
World Bank projects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after 60% jump in 2022
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after a 60% surge in 2022, with slower global growth and continued COVID restrictions in China posing key downside risks. The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes slightly lower as U.S. dollar firms
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished weaker in choppy trading on Thursday as a firmer dollar made U.S. grains look less attractive to importers, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2 cents at $8.38-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 8-1/2 cents lower at $9.32-1/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1-1/2 cents to finish at $9.50-1/2 a bushel. * The dollar rose against rivals after dropping to more than a one-month low on Wednesday. * Euronext wheat edged higher, supported by a pullback in the euro and uncertainty over talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea. * Russia said that provisions of the Black Sea grain deal to ease Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports were not being met, and that Moscow was yet to make a decision on whether the agreement should be extended. * Weekly export sales of U.S. wheat were 533,200 tonnes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. That was above the high end of trade expectations that ranged from 100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Agriculture Online
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6% lower than last year
Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.329 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
Comments / 0