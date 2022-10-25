CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished weaker in choppy trading on Thursday as a firmer dollar made U.S. grains look less attractive to importers, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2 cents at $8.38-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 8-1/2 cents lower at $9.32-1/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1-1/2 cents to finish at $9.50-1/2 a bushel. * The dollar rose against rivals after dropping to more than a one-month low on Wednesday. * Euronext wheat edged higher, supported by a pullback in the euro and uncertainty over talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea. * Russia said that provisions of the Black Sea grain deal to ease Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports were not being met, and that Moscow was yet to make a decision on whether the agreement should be extended. * Weekly export sales of U.S. wheat were 533,200 tonnes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. That was above the high end of trade expectations that ranged from 100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

