Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
GRAINS-Corn sags on firm dollar, concerns over U.S. export demand
(Adds closing prices, details on U.S. rains) Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended lower on Friday on worries about slowing U.S. export sales, while wheat futures sagged as rains benefited growing areas in the country's southern Plains, analysts said. A stronger dollar added to concerns about corn export demand,...
UPDATE 3-Bunge lifts 2022 outlook after quarterly earnings beat, shares rally
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings outlook after adjusted third-quarter profit topped expectations, sending its shares up more than 5%. Tight global crop supplies and strong demand have benefited supply chain middlemen including Bunge, which buys and sells crops like...
GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on tepid demand; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week flat.
Diesel Shortage Update as Prices Skyrocket Over Fears Supply Could Run Out
Diesel fuel is now 50 percent more expensive than in this same period last year and prices are expected to continue surging.
China wants America's natural gas. Some lawmakers are worried.
China is buying up America’s natural gas — sparking worries across Washington and fueling a potential new clash between the two global powers. Chinese energy companies are the fastest growing customers of American natural gas exports, purchasing nearly half the gas that U.S. companies agreed to ship in the last year.
Sanctions are about to slam Russia’s still-booming oil export trade
The Putin regime has been enriching itself through oil exports ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. It still is. Russian oil sales continue to boom as of late October. Russian seaborne crude exports are averaging 3.4 million barrels a day this month, up 2.5% year on year, according to data from Kpler. In the eight months since the invasion, Russia’s average crude exports jumped 12% compared to the eight months prior to the invasion.
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Threat of diesel shortage looms as reserves dwindle
White House officials say they are watching diesel inventories closely following a report that reserves have been depleted to a low not seen since 2008.
Unwanted Russian Oil Fills Singapore Anchorage
By Elizabeth Low (Bloomberg) A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels...
Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
Strategic Petroleum Reserve is for emergencies, not Biden’s politics. I know. I’ve had to use it.
Strategic Petroleum Reserve is for emergencies and presidents used it just three times before Biden made it a political tool. I know. I’ve had to use it.
Biden Backs Down On Russian Oil Price Cap
By Saleha Mohsin (Bloomberg) US officials have been forced to scale back a plan to impose a cap on Russian oil prices, following skepticism by investors and growing risk in financial markets brought on by crude volatility and central bank efforts to tame inflation. Instead of strangling the Kremlin’s oil...
CBOT soybeans finish higher as stock market rallies
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed stronger on Friday amid spillover support from strong gains in outside markets, analysts said. * November soybean futures ended 5-1/2 cents higher at $13.87-3/4 a bushel, and January soybeans jumped 6-3/4 cents to end at $14.00-1/4. * CBOT December soymeal finished $10 stronger at $425.40 a ton, while CBOT December soyoil slid 0.51 cent to settle at 71.79 cents per lb. * A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street stocks surging, as encouraging economic data and a rosier earnings outlook buoyed investor risk appetite. * Exporters sold 126,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 198,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Spain for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, the USDA said. The agency last confirmed sales in its daily reporting system on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
GRAINS-Wheat firms for second day on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans rises
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, with slowing exports from the Black Sea region amid the Russian-Ukraine war raising concerns about world supplies. Soybeans rose on forecasts of dry weather in parts of Argentina. "Argentina has received some rains this week but traders...
GRAINS-Soy, wheat futures rise as weaker U.S. dollar raises export hopes
(Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures strengthened on Wednesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar raised hopes for improved export demand for American crops, analysts said. The dollar fell near a three-week low versus major...
GRAINS-Wheat firm on Argentina crop downgrades, dollar slide
* Wheat extends rebound from Wednesday's 5-week low * Corn steady near 1-week top, soybeans rises to 2-week high * U.S. export sales, Black Sea corridor talks in focus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Thursday extended a bounce from a five-week low, supported by weakness in the dollar and reduced forecasts for Argentina's drought-hit crop. Lingering uncertainty over the future of a United Nations-backed Black Sea export corridor also underpinned grain markets. Chicago corn was firm to hold near a one-week high touched on Wednesday, while soybeans rose to a two-week top. The dollar index slipped to a new one-month low before steadying. Investors are debating whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will curb its pace of interest rate increases, while bracing for an expected rate hike from the European Central Bank. A weaker dollar makes U.S. commodities cheaper overseas. Argentina's 2022/23 wheat harvest will come in at 13.7 million tonnes, the Rosario grain exchange said on Wednesday, a sharp cut from its previous forecast of 15 million tonnes. That followed an estimate of 15.5 million tonnes by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's local office in Argentina, which was 2 million tonnes below the USDA's official forecast. The reduced production outlook cooled hopes that rain in recent days may boost crop conditions. "Argentina has received some rains this week but traders see a drier period just ahead," research firm Hightower said in a report. "Some weather traders see the drought stress continuing in the longer term." Argentina is a major wheat exporter and a poor crop could tighten international supply if the war in Ukraine continues to hamper Black Sea trade. United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that the corridor arrangement for Ukrainian exports would be extended beyond mid-November. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $8.49-1/2 a bushel by 0929 GMT, moving further away from Wednesday's low of $8.24. CBOT soybeans edged up 0.4% to $13.99 a bushel and corn also rose 0.4%, to $6.87-1/2 a bushel. The dollar's weakness has added to improved export sentiment in soybeans after sign of a pick-up in overseas demand. Traders are awaiting weekly U.S. export sales data at 1230 GMT for further clues. Prices at 0929 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 849.50 9.00 1.07 770.75 10.22 CBOT corn 687.50 2.50 0.36 593.25 15.89 CBOT soy 1399.00 6.00 0.43 1339.25 4.46 Paris wheat 337.50 3.25 0.97 276.75 21.95 Paris maize 334.75 2.50 0.75 226.00 48.12 Paris rape 645.00 -0.75 -0.12 754.00 -14.46 WTI crude oil 87.86 -0.05 -0.06 75.21 16.82 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.31 1.1368 -11.63 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)
GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 5-week low, soybeans stay firm
* Dollar slide encourages CBOT wheat to consolidate * Black Sea competition, U.S. rain curb prices * Corn flat, soybeans higher (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat was little changed on Wednesday, pausing after a slide to a five-week low a day earlier, while soybeans extended gains as losses for the dollar added to recent export optimism. Corn was flat. The dollar index slipped to a one-month low as investors saw scope for the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb its pace of interest rate hikes as the economy slows. The weaker dollar, which makes U.S. commodities cheaper overseas, lent some support but wheat remained anchored by improving supply sentiment and sluggish U.S. exports. The chief executive of global grains merchant ADM said on Tuesday he saw no major risks to the continuation of a wartime Black Sea corridor from Ukraine, joining other market players in looking beyond tensions in current talks to extend the arrangement. Rain relief for some recently planted U.S winter wheat and developing crops in Argentina had also tempered weather worries. "There is the improved weather outlook for U.S. winter wheat crop," said one Australia-based analyst. "At the same time there is growing optimism that the Black Sea export corridor will be extended." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.09% at $8.34 a bushel by 1212 GMT, after touching its lowest since Sept. 20 at $8.26-3/4 on Tuesday. CBOT soybeans added 0.75% to $14.02-3/4 a bushel while corn was unchanged on the day at $6.86-1/4 a bushel. Corn and soybeans have faced supply pressure from an advancing U.S. harvest. However, signs of improved demand from China and brisk domestic processing activity have lent support to U.S. soybeans, countering concerns about an economic downturn and competition from Brazilian supplies. Prices at 1212 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 834.00 -0.75 -0.09 770.75 8.21 CBOT corn 686.25 0.00 0.00 593.25 15.68 CBOT soy 1402.75 10.50 0.75 1339.25 4.74 Paris wheat 336.25 -0.25 -0.07 276.75 21.50 Paris maize 333.75 -0.25 -0.07 226.00 47.68 Paris rape 642.00 5.00 0.78 754.00 -14.85 WTI crude oil 86.25 0.93 1.09 75.21 14.68 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.01 0.54 1.1368 -11.88 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CBOT wheat closes slightly lower as U.S. dollar firms
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished weaker in choppy trading on Thursday as a firmer dollar made U.S. grains look less attractive to importers, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2 cents at $8.38-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 8-1/2 cents lower at $9.32-1/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1-1/2 cents to finish at $9.50-1/2 a bushel. * The dollar rose against rivals after dropping to more than a one-month low on Wednesday. * Euronext wheat edged higher, supported by a pullback in the euro and uncertainty over talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea. * Russia said that provisions of the Black Sea grain deal to ease Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports were not being met, and that Moscow was yet to make a decision on whether the agreement should be extended. * Weekly export sales of U.S. wheat were 533,200 tonnes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. That was above the high end of trade expectations that ranged from 100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
