It’s Cavs season! Here’s how to watch games live

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in business after their regular season kicked off last week.

If you can’t make it out to the games and don’t have cable, there’s still a way you can watch the Cavs live from home.

Most of this season’s games will air on Bally Sports Ohio, which viewers can watch if they subscribe to Bally Sports Plus.

Bally Sports Plus, which launched on Sept. 26, has regional games both at home and on the road, the streaming service says on its website.

Both the monthly ($19.99) and annual ($189.99) subscriptions give access to your local Bally Sports network. Both packages have a seven-day trial.

Bally Sports Plus is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, mobile and tablet devices for both iOS and Android. You can also go to BallySports.com .

Also, the Nov. 2 game against the Boston Celtics, the Feb. 10 game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the March 1 game against the Celtics and the March 15 game against the Philadelphia 76ers will air on ESPN.

The Dec. 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Feb. 2 game against the Memphis Grizzlies will air on TNT.

Ticket and schedule information for the season can be found here .

