ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

It’s Cavs season! Here’s how to watch games live

By Jordan Unger
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKijY_0ilhsyMV00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in business after their regular season kicked off last week.

If you can’t make it out to the games and don’t have cable, there’s still a way you can watch the Cavs live from home.

Harlem Globetrotters coming to Dayton on New Year’s Eve

Most of this season’s games will air on Bally Sports Ohio, which viewers can watch if they subscribe to Bally Sports Plus.

Bally Sports Plus, which launched on Sept. 26, has regional games both at home and on the road, the streaming service says on its website.

Both the monthly ($19.99) and annual ($189.99) subscriptions give access to your local Bally Sports network. Both packages have a seven-day trial.

Bally Sports Plus is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, mobile and tablet devices for both iOS and Android. You can also go to BallySports.com .

‘Super Sammy’ attends first-ever Bengals game

Also, the Nov. 2 game against the Boston Celtics, the Feb. 10 game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the March 1 game against the Celtics and the March 15 game against the Philadelphia 76ers will air on ESPN.

The Dec. 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Feb. 2 game against the Memphis Grizzlies will air on TNT.

Ticket and schedule information for the season can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Prosecutor: Dayton man sentenced to 11 years for deadly ‘sucker punch’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2020 fight that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr. was sentenced to 11 years on Thursday after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. On Dec. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pole struck after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pole was struck after a two vehicle crash Thursday in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 7:42 a.m. for a crash involving an SUV and truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive in Dayton. Multiple medics were dispatched to the scene and occupants inside […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Dayton police prevent man from jumping off bridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police officers spoke to a man on a bridge for over an hour, convincing him to step over the railing to safety. James Rider with the Dayton Police Department explained that officers responded to a call where they found a man standing on the outside of a bridge railing, threatening […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Miami County Sheriff warns of bogus phone calls

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about a scam phone call that has been occurring in the Miami Valley. Deputies have been advised in recent days that an unknown caller is contacting county residents advising that they have failed to report for jury duty and are subject to arrest unless they pay a “bond”, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

One person dead in head-on collision with police cruiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure in Columbus Friday morning. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes when his 2012 Honda Civic struck Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head on at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The accident […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy