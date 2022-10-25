Read full article on original website
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6% lower than last year
Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.329 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
India to streamline rules on genome-edited plants
NEW DELHI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India is streamlining regulations for the development of genome edited plants, the government said on Thursday, calling the technology 'promising', as it offered huge economic potential. The statement came hours after a government panel gave environmental clearance for indigenously developed genetically modified (GM) mustard...
Thailand to rely on coal for power longer amid record gas prices
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand expects to burn coal for power for longer after it extended the lifespans of some plants to cope with record high natural gas prices, the assistant secretary general of its Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Wednesday. The country has intensified its search for...
UPDATE 2-Thai Sept exports top forecast but Chinese shipments fall
Sept trade deficit $853 mln vs $2.9 bln deficit in poll. (Adds detail, ministers' comments) BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose more than expected in September, helped by increased global activity, an improved supply of components and a weak baht currency , but exports to China continued to fall, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
Yemeni farmers turn to planting wheat as prices bite
SANAA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Some Yemeni farmers have turned to planting their own wheat as global disruptions dent imports and send prices soaring in Yemen where a seven-year conflict has pushed people deeper into poverty and left millions hungry. Farmer Khaled Maasar said most Yemenis cannot afford foreign wheat...
Indonesia plans to set Nov 1-15 palm oil reference price at $770.88/t -official
JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $770.88 per tonne for Nov. 1-15, deputy minister for economic affairs, Musdhalifah Machmud said on Friday, up from the current reference price of $713.89 per tonne. The planned reference price would put the export...
GRAINS-Corn, wheat sag on firm dollar, concerns over U.S. export demand
(Adds start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures edged lower on Friday as gains in the dollar made commodities priced in the U.S. currency less attractive to importers, analysts said. The stronger dollar added to concerns about slowing export demand for...
UPDATE 1-India gives environmental approval for gene- modified mustard
NEW DELHI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India has granted environmental clearance for indigenously developed genetically modified (GM) mustard seeds, experts said on Thursday, paving the way for commercial use of its first GM food crop. The world's biggest importer of edible oils, on which it spends tens of billions of...
World Bank projects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after 60% jump in 2022
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after a 60% surge in 2022, with slower global growth and continued COVID restrictions in China posing key downside risks. The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 2 - Nov 8
MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 2-8 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 2-Nov 8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
Romania's sunseed crop at over 2 mln tonnes - minister
BUCHAREST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Romania has reaped over 2 million tonnes of sunseed this year, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, down from 2021 due to a prolonged drought. High temperatures and prolonged drought have affected crops, particularly maize and sunflower seeds, across the European Union. In Romania,...
Russia says no decision made on extending Black Sea grain deal
MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday said that provisions of the Black Sea grain deal to ease Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports were not being met, and that Moscow was yet to make a decision on whether the agreement should be extended. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told...
GRAINS-Wheat firms for second session on Black Sea supply woes; corn eases
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, with slowing exports from the Black Sea region amid the Russian-Ukraine war raising concerns about world supplies. Corn edged lower, while soybeans rose. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose...
USDA attache sees Argentina 2022/23 wheat crop at 15.5 million T
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Buenos Aires:. "Due to dry conditions, Argentine wheat production for marketing year (MY) 2022/23 is forecast down at 15.5 million metric tons (MMT), 2 MMT...
Ukraine will avoid potato shortage this winter despite war - ministry
KYIV, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not face a shortage of potatoes this winter despite its refusal to import from Russia and Belarus, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Ukraine traditionally imports some potatoes from the two neighbouring states but it halted all supplies after the Russian invasion on...
Indonesia targets 1.2 mln tonnes of rice reserves by year-end
JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to secure 1.2 million tonnes of rice reserves by year-end, or enough to meet 3.9% of national demand, preferably sourced from domestic production, a government official said on Friday. Authorities have been seeking to build up adequate reserves of various staple foods to...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 24
PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 42 ending Oct. 24. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 42 average in France 63 Week 41 2022 46 Week 42 2021 58 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 42 average in France 80 Week 41 2022 67 Week 42 2021 76 DURUM WHEAT SOWING Week 42 average in France 7 Week 41 2022 1 Week 42 2021 6 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 42 average in France 96 Week 41 2022 92 Week 42 2021 51 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 42 average in France 10 21 27 38 4 Week 41 2022 10 21 28 37 4 Week 42 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)
UPDATE 2-EU cuts maize crop forecast, raises import outlook again
PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday reduced its forecast for the drought-hit maize harvest in the European Union to a new 15-year low while increasing again its outlook for EU maize imports. In monthly grain supply and demand data, the Commission lowered its projection for EU...
ASIA RICE-India prices tick up, Bangladesh reels from cyclone hit
Indian crop size likely to be lower than expected - exporter. Cyclone destroys crops on at least 6,000 hectares in Bangladesh. Oct 27 (Reuters) - Prices of rice from top exporter India edged up this week on an uptick in the rupee and supply concerns, while a cyclone destroyed crops in Bangladesh at a time when it was already struggling to tame high local rates for the staple.
Broadband projects nationwide get $759 million in USDA funds
In the biggest USDA broadband announcement of the year, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday that 49 projects will receive $759 million to bring high-speed internet access to rural communities from North Carolina to California. With the new funding, the USDA has awarded $1.6 billion through the third round of ReConnect grants and loans this year.
