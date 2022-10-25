Read full article on original website
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Android Headlines
Samsung Unlocks New Camera Features With Camera Assistant App
Samsung has launched yet another camera app for Galaxy smartphones. Called Camera Assistant, this app helps enhance the image output of the default camera. It is also available for a wide range of Galaxy devices, unlike Expert RAW, which is limited to select flagships and is a standalone camera app.
Android Headlines
Google Home Has A New Web View
You can easily access your Google Home functions right from the app. However, the search giant wants to give you more options for interacting with your smart home devices. The company is rolling out a new Google Home Web View to view your camera feeds on your desktop, according to Android Central.
Android Headlines
Chrome's Going To Drop Windows 7 Next Year
Windows 7 was a great build of the operating system, but it’s time to move on. We just got word from Android Police that Google Chrome will drop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year. This is something that we should have expected. Windows 7 debuted...
Android Headlines
Spotify Is Considering Raising Its Prices
Nobody likes price hikes, but they’re a reality we’re living with as the economy limps along. Spotify, despite beating subscriber expectations over the past quarter, said that it is exploring a price hike for its services, according to Deadline. The company CEO Daniel Ek stated that this price...
Chinese chipmaker YMTC is asking American employees to leave the company
In brief: Chinese memory chip giant Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) is reportedly asking its American employees to leave the company due to the US government's new restrictions designed to quash China's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions. Citing four people close to the firm, the Financial Times reports that an unspecified number...
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
Android Headlines
People are actually paying for Peacock
According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Apple Insider
TSMC says efforts to rebuild US semiconductor industry are doomed to fail
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple supplier TSMC believes that US efforts to rebuild chip manufacturing at home are doomed to fail, as it finds itself caught between China and the United States in a tech cold war. Morris...
Android Headlines
Google Workspace Users Now Have More Cloud Storage (A Lot More!)
If you’re a business owner nowadays, then you know that cloud storage is extremely important. This is why Google issued a massive update for its suite of office applications. Now, Google Workspace gives Individual users access to 1TB of cloud storage, according to TechRadar. When you get a Google...
Android Headlines
You Can Refresh The Digital Wellbeing Widget When it Slacks Off
If you use the Digital Wellbeing widget, then you may have witnessed a bit of an issue. For some reason, it seems to stop updating at random points. However, Google has added a refresh button to the Digital Wellbeing widget to kick it when it starts slacking off. The Digital...
Android Headlines
Samsung Releases Its Android 13 Update Roadmap
Samsung yesterday kicked off its stable Android 13 update. The Galaxy S22 series expectedly received the update first. The company will soon roll out the new Android version along with its One UI 5.0 custom software to other eligible devices. And if you’re eager to know when your Galaxy model will pick up the update, we have something for you. The Korean firm has published its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update roadmap.
Android Headlines
Samsung Announces Lee Jae-yong As Its New Executive Chairman
Lee Jae-yong has been formally appointed as the Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics. The company’s Board of Directors approved the appointment today after the recommendation by Independent Director and Board Chairman Kim Han-jo. He has been serving the South Korean conglomerate as the Vice Chairman since December 2012. According...
Android Headlines
Spotify Accused Apple Of Anti-Competitive Behaviors
Spotify has lashed back at Apple over its 30% commission on App Store and the company’s practices that are said to be anti-competitive. The music streaming service has published a blog post to target Apple and its business practices directly. Spotify believes Apple is actually “choking competition” and making the process of buying audiobooks “far too complicated and confusing.” Spotify launched its audiobook service last month.
Android Headlines
Samsung's insane Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor is $500 off
Today, Amazon has shaved $500 off of the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor, knocking it down to $2,999. That is its first discount, and obviously does bring it down to an all-time low. The Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is a 55-inch gaming monitor, that can also rotate to portrait...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a
The Pixel 6a is arguably one of the best smartphones you can get under $500. In fact, at the time of writing this article, the phone is discounted from $449 to $299, which is an amazing deal. Those of you who are still using the Pixel 4a are probably thinking of upgrading. That’s why, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, this is a 4G variant of the Pixel 4a we’re talking about, the smaller model.
Android Headlines
Apple Exec Explains Why iMessage Never Made It To Android
Apple exec, Craig Federighi, got interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, and kind of revealed why iMessage never made it to Android. Well, that’s at least part of the reason why. Apple exec was asked about iMessage, and why it never made its way to Android. Before we get...
Android Headlines
TikTok Wants To Be Your Next Mobile Gaming Platform
We’ve seen instances of social media platforms wanting to be hubs for games. This is seemingly what TikTok is doing it now, as there is an upcoming Games tab for the platform. This will give users access to exclusive mobile games that they’ll be able to play right in the app.
Android Headlines
Download Official Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wallpapers
The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft’s brand new tablet, and its wallpapers are now available to download. Before we get into it, it’s worth noting that the Surface Pro 9 goes on sale this week. Official Microsoft Surface Pro 9 wallpapers are now up for grabs. That being...
Android Headlines
Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Beta Live For The OnePlus 10T
A couple of days back, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 10T will soon get a beta version of Android 13. True to its words, the company has rolled out the first Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 beta build for the phone. The update is currently only available in India, though. OnePlus doesn’t tell if the handset will get a beta program in other markets.
