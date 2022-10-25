Read full article on original website
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
What's in Store for CTO Realty Growth (CTO) in Q3 Earnings?
CTO - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27 after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) reported adjusted FFO...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
Recap: Criteo Q3 Earnings
Criteo CRTO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 8.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.49. Revenue was up $2.42 million from the same period last...
Charter Communications Earnings Preview
Charter Communications CHTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Charter Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.28. Charter Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Flowserve's Earnings Outlook
Flowserve FLS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Flowserve will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Flowserve bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Cumulus Media: Q3 Earnings Insights
Cumulus Media CMLS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cumulus Media missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was down $4.25 million from the same...
JinkoSolar Holding Co: Q3 Earnings Insights
JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JinkoSolar Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 54.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $1.41 billion from...
AllianceBernstein Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights
AllianceBernstein Holding AB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:20 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AllianceBernstein Holding beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was down $106.02 million from the same...
Recap: Colgate-Palmolive Q3 Earnings
Colgate-Palmolive CL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colgate-Palmolive reported in-line EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $41.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Coca-Cola Stock Higher As Price Hikes Help Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat, 2022 Forecast Boost
Coca-Cola Co. (KO) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted it full-year sales forecast, as price hikes helped revenues rise firmly ahead of overall volumes. Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 69 cents per share, up 6.2% over the same...
Kearny Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights
Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was down $1.06 million from the same...
GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin
GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
Chevron Exceeds Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations
Chevron’s Q3 results handily beat Wall Street expectations. Both earnings and revenue came in significantly higher than the consensus. Energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results today. In Q3FY22, Chevron’s adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $5.56 per share over the prior year period. Also, the figure easily beat the consensus estimates by $0.71 per share. Similarly, revenue rose a whopping 49% year-over-year to $66.64 billion and significantly surpassed estimates of $61.44 billion. Following the news, CVX stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Recap: West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
West Bancorp WTBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was down $607 thousand from the same...
nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
NVent Electric NVT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 11.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $102.40 million from the same...
Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.89. Revenue was down $14.72 million from the same...
