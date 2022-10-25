ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunak delivers one of longest first speeches by a new PM

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgFEN_0ilhrJeH00

Rishi Sunak’s first speech as Prime Minister was one of longest delivered in Downing Street by a newly appointed prime minister in recent decades.

He spoke for five minutes and 56 seconds – longer than the time taken by nearly all of his predecessors when they made similar remarks at the start of their premiership.

The one exception is Boris Johnson, who spoke for 11 minutes and 13 seconds in Downing Street after being appointed prime minister in 2019.

Mr Sunak spoke for almost two minutes longer than Liz Truss, who took four minutes and four seconds to deliver her first speech in September 2022.

His speech also outran that of Theresa May in 2016 (four minutes and 42 seconds), David Cameron in 2010 (four minutes exactly), Gordon Brown in 2007 (two minutes and 49 seconds), Tony Blair in 1997 (five minutes and 17 seconds) and John Major in 1990 (two minutes and 49 seconds).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sharks circle PM in new Belfast mural

A Belfast mural which captured the twists and turns of the Tory leadership fight has been updated for what is likely to be the final time. The boxing-themed artwork gained international attention when it appeared in the city’s Cathedral Quarter earlier this year. As Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak...
newschain

Truss allies accept demotions in new-look ministerial team as Sunak seeks unity

Liz Truss allies Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chris Philp have accepted demotions in Rishi Sunak’s new-look ministerial team, as the Prime Minister continues a reshuffle that he hopes will unite his party. Mr Sunak has made Ms Trevelyan and Mr Philp ministers in the Foreign Office and Home Office respectively,...
newschain

Sturgeon and Sunak to speak as Scottish political leaders react to reshuffle

Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak will speak over the telephone on Tuesday evening before Mr Sunak concludes his first day in office as Prime Minister. A Scottish government spokesperson confirmed a conversation would take place between the pair. Earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon told the BBC’s political editor Chris Mason...
newschain

Sunak says Braverman has ‘learned from mistake’ as Starmer demands her sacking

Rishi Sunak has insisted Suella Braverman has “learned from her mistake” as Sir Keir Starmer demanded the Home Secretary’s sacking for her security breach. The Prime Minister insisted the Tories are “united” despite the backlash spreading to the Tory ranks over Ms Braverman’s reappointment just six days after she was forced out.
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Alister Jack ‘very pleased’ to be reappointed as Scottish Secretary

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has been reappointed to his role in Rishi Sunak’s ongoing Cabinet reshuffle. The Dumfries and Galloway MP has been in the post since 2019 when he was appointed by Boris Johnson. During the leadership election to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister, Mr Jack did...
newschain

NFL superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen divorce finalised

American football player Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen have reached a divorce settlement after 13 years of marriage, the couple have confirmed in statements on social media. The break-up comes after quarterback Brady made a U-turn about his retirement from the NFL in February, returning to the Tampa...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Sunak says Braverman’s security breach was ‘mistake’ amid calls for inquiry

Rishi Sunak insisted Suella Braverman’s security breach was a “mistake”, as No 10 did not deny claims officials advised against reappointing her Home Secretary days after she was forced out. Mr Sunak said on Wednesday he was “delighted” to enlist the MP, who was the shortest-serving home...
newschain

Sunak defends return of Braverman amid calls for official investigation

Rishi Sunak said he was “delighted” to reappoint Suella Braveman as Home Secretary just days after she was sacked for a security breach. The Prime Minister told MPs that Ms Braverman had “accepted her mistake” and was part of a “united cabinet”. But Labour...
newschain

Sunak sees climate credentials questioned amid windfall tax speculation

Rishi Sunak’s climate credentials were under scrutiny on Friday after the new Prime Minister decided to snub Cop27, amid speculation that he could move to expand the windfall tax on energy companies. Climate activists and opposition MPs have been urging the new prime minister to go further on his...
newschain

Rishi Sunak restores fracking ban in move hailed as ‘victory for common sense’

Re-imposing the fracking ban is a “fantastic victory for common sense”, campaigners said, as Rishi Sunak reversed the recent green light for the controversial energy source. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak was committed to the effective ban on fracking set out in the 2019 general...
newschain

Rishi Sunak and his family to return to No 10 flat

Rishi Sunak and his family plan to move into the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said, putting to bed rumours that they might shun the residence in favour of their Kensington home. The Prime Minister will be preparing to return to the apartment six months after moving out.
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

King to miss Cop27 as No 10 and Palace agree trip would not be ‘right’

The King has been advised not to attend the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, Downing Street acknowledged, arguing it is not the “right occasion” for him to make the trip. No 10 conceded for the first time on Friday that Charles had been urged not to attend the United Nations conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.
newschain

PM tells Taoiseach he wants ‘negotiated outcome’ to NI Protocol

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Taoiseach Micheal Martin that he would prefers a “negotiated outcome” to issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol. The two leaders held a phone conversation on Wednesday evening. Mr Martin said they discussed the need to find “agreed solutions” on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy