Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on unifying state of Michigan with comments on UM-MSU rivalry
Adian Hutchinson is the pride of Michigan. He’s a native of Plymouth, went to high school in Dearborn, and eventually elected to continue his playing career in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. Now as a member of the Detroit Lions, the rookie defensive end understands that the Motor City...
Penn State Announces New Safety Protocols at Beaver Stadium
Penn State will require students to wear wristbands after 'issues' arose at the Penn State-Minnesota game.
Penn State QB commit Jaxon Smolik talks White Out visit, meeting Trace McSorley
Jaxon Smolik usually keeps it low key after games. The 2023 Penn State commit hangs out with friends, followed by a yoga session the next morning. But last weekend, that relaxed routine was upended by a couple days of constant travel. On Friday, the Iowa standout threw three touchdowns in...
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State athletics updates Beaver Stadium's student section protocols ahead of Ohio State game
Penn State will be facing Ohio State on Saturday. Before then, Penn State athletics updated its safety protocols after reviewing what happened during the Minnesota game. After the athletics department saw what happened against Minnesota, there are going be some changes to how things work in the student section. Students will now have to wear a wristband that proves they are sitting there.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit
Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
Penn State's Quirky Big Ten Schedule Continues in 2023
The Lions will open conference play on the road for the eighth straight year.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming, central Pennsylvania native, discusses returning home to face Penn State
Julian Fleming is gearing up to play his first ever college football game in his home state of Pennsylvania. Fleming, the junior WR out of Catawissa, PA, has seen a substantial increase in his role for the Buckeyes in 2022. According to Fleming, “mostly everyone” from his hometown is a Penn State fan.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Frustrating and Disappointing’: PSU AD Kraft Upset With Big Ten
Penn State is starting its Big Ten schedule on the road for the 13th time in 14 years, and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy. Kraft, who Penn State hired to replace Sandy Barbour as AD in April and officially took over the position July 1, spoke out against Penn State always playing on the road weeks after he started the job.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous Michigan football fan shares story of becoming viral meme after 2015 loss to Michigan State
The infamous University of Michigan football fan recalls the moment that turned him into a meme. Saturday (Oct. 29) will be seven years since Wolverines punter Blake O’Neill lost control of the ball on the Michigan State Spartans 38-yard-line, which they recovered while dashing the end zone in walk-off fashion.
MLive.com
Kim Barnes Arico: Michigan basketball will ‘shock a lot of people’ this year
ANN ARBOR -- The last time Kim Barnes Arico spoke to reporters at Crisler Center, it was after Michigan had earned a spot in the Sweet 16 in March. She was back on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to preview the upcoming season, one she hopes will prove that Michigan’s recent success is sustainable.
State College
A Different Homecoming
My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
saturdaytradition.com
Asking tough questions: Penn State HC's daughter interviews hoops team during preseason media day
Penn State’s men’s basketball team is gearing up for its 2022-23 season. But first, it enlisted the help of coach Micah Shrewsberry’s youngest child Grace. She definitely provided the laughs and helped ease the nerves with fun-filled questions in a video posted to the basketball team’s social accounts on Tuesday.
Penn State expects to complete sale of 2 prominent hotels as early as December
Penn State University is getting closer to selling two hotels in the State College area. Back In June, the Penn State Board of Trustees gave its approval for the school to enter into a purchasing agreement and ground lease for The Nittany Lion Inn and Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center with the Scholar Hotel Group.
Bellefonte, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brookville Area High School football team will have a game with Bellefonte Area High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Senior Class President Breaks TAHS SAT Score Record
Most high school juniors and seniors are familiar with the SAT, the infamous three-hour test that can determine a student’s future. The test is feared by many students, but not Tyrone senior Kolten Miller, who scored a near-perfect 780 on the reading and language portion of the test this past spring.
State College
Shop Small: Local retailers compete with experience, service, events
With the holiday season fast approaching, small retailers in Centre County are ramping up for the next two months. In a world of Amazon.com and other online shopping, they are finding it harder and harder to compete. However, many local small retailers are hoping this will be the most wonderful time of the year.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Comments / 0