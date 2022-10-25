ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State athletics updates Beaver Stadium's student section protocols ahead of Ohio State game

Penn State will be facing Ohio State on Saturday. Before then, Penn State athletics updated its safety protocols after reviewing what happened during the Minnesota game. After the athletics department saw what happened against Minnesota, there are going be some changes to how things work in the student section. Students will now have to wear a wristband that proves they are sitting there.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
ANN ARBOR, MI
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Frustrating and Disappointing’: PSU AD Kraft Upset With Big Ten

Penn State is starting its Big Ten schedule on the road for the 13th time in 14 years, and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy. Kraft, who Penn State hired to replace Sandy Barbour as AD in April and officially took over the position July 1, spoke out against Penn State always playing on the road weeks after he started the job.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

A Different Homecoming

My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Bellefonte, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brookville Area High School football team will have a game with Bellefonte Area High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
BELLEFONTE, PA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Senior Class President Breaks TAHS SAT Score Record

Most high school juniors and seniors are familiar with the SAT, the infamous three-hour test that can determine a student’s future. The test is feared by many students, but not Tyrone senior Kolten Miller, who scored a near-perfect 780 on the reading and language portion of the test this past spring.
TYRONE, PA
State College

Shop Small: Local retailers compete with experience, service, events

With the holiday season fast approaching, small retailers in Centre County are ramping up for the next two months. In a world of Amazon.com and other online shopping, they are finding it harder and harder to compete. However, many local small retailers are hoping this will be the most wonderful time of the year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

