Greeneville, TN

Devils, Lady Knights Notch Wins

The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

The Greeneville Greene Devils and Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights earned bowling wins on Monday at Olympia Lanes.

In boys, Chuckey-Doak and Greeneville split the individual points, while the Knights came away with the 5-3 advantage 917–898. Chuckey-Doak was paced by Blake Cox’s 192 and Colton McGee’s 186, while Greeneville was led by Jayden Key’s 175 and Grant Litchfield’s 168.

The Greene Devils rebounded in the first of the Baker games, tying the match with a 161-138 win and then taking the lead (7-5) with a 156-131 score.

The third game saw Chuckey-Doak tie the game 7-7 with a 192-164 game. Greeneville countered in game four with a 212-165 win and took a 9-7 lead into the final game.

The fifth game came down to the last frame with the Knights taking a 169-161 win to tie things 9-9.

The final decision came down to Baker pinfall and the overall scores from the match. All five points went to Greeneville by 40 pins (1752-1712).

In girls, Chuckey-Doak and Greeneville split the individuals and Chuckey Doak took a 5-3 lead 607-587. Top scorers for Chuckey-Doak were Ava Pincombe (146) and Sara Shirey-Wirt (127). Greeneville’s leaders were Sophie McNeese (108) and Isabella Marante (105).

The Lady Knights took the first Baker game 131-104 and extend their lead to 7-3. The Lady Devils, however, took the next three games 112-95, 116-88 and 109-97 to tie the game 9-9.

Greeneville gained two bonus points by outscoring its opponents 543-541 in the Baker totals, but Chuckey-Doak gained the final three points 1148-1130 to claim a 12-11 win.

Chuckey-Doak will travel to Rogersville on Tuesday to face Cherokee. Greeneville will travel to Kingsport to take on Dobyns-Bennett on Nov. 7.

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

