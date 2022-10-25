Read full article on original website
Voters question election signs in Virginia Beach
The signs read, "Scan for your new voting district & ballot candidates" and have a QR code. If someone follows the QR code with their cell phone, it takes them to the website for Students First VA.
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
Millions of dollars flow into Virginia's second congressional district race
With the debates now over and Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans making their final pushes in Virginia's second congressional district, big money is coming in to help them.
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
wmra.org
Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few
The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
WITN
Bodie Island Lighthouse reschedules 150th anniversary event
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse on Nov. 12. The event will occur at the historic lighthouse on Nags Head at 4 p.m. The event was initially scheduled for Oct. 1 but was rescheduled due to weather conditions.
Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney describes need for state-funded witness protection program
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Witness intimidation is "nothing new," according to Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. In an interview Wednesday, she said state leaders need to move forward with plans to fund a statewide witness protection program. “People who are witnesses and in fear for their safety - that fear...
Long-serving former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank dies
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Longtime former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has passed away. The city clerk's office confirmed the news on Thursday. Frank served four terms as mayor from 1996 until his retirement in 2010. The Newport News native became the first directly-elected mayor in the city's history. Before that, he served two terms as vice mayor.
obxtoday.com
62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair kicks off Friday in Elizabeth City
Make plans to visit the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28th, 29th and 30th. This year’s show will be at the Museum of the Albemarle, 501 S Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $2 for anyone 12 and over; and there is no admission fee for those under age 12.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VA police chief warns of ‘perfect storm’ of retirements, resignations: ‘Negative narrative’ on cops
The Norfolk, Virginia police department reported there are 227 sworn vacancies on the police force as of last week. Another 77 are preparing to leave by end of fiscal year.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head approves moratorium on area that would include proposed essential housing development
After much divided public input, Nags Head commissioners voted in the moratorium on building in a specific area of town for up to 150 days at last Wednesday’s public hearing. The moratorium will affect all commercial, mixed use and all non-single family or non-two-family residential developments in the C-2,...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Second day of bomb threats reported at several schools across Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — High schools in Portsmouth and Chesapeake, and Hertford County in North Carolina, were impacted by threats on Tuesday morning for the second consecutive day. These threats came a day after several schools across Hampton Roads reported bomb threats, which resulted in evacuations and early dismissals on...
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Four beach projects in Dare awarded funding
Eight coastal communities have been awarded a total of nearly $20.1 million for beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources announced Tuesday...
getnews.info
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza
Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
18-year-old missing from Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are searching for an 18-year-old man Wednesday night. According to a tweet from the department, Jason Bedford was last seen in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and a black...
