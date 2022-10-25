ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few

The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Bodie Island Lighthouse reschedules 150th anniversary event

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse on Nov. 12. The event will occur at the historic lighthouse on Nags Head at 4 p.m. The event was initially scheduled for Oct. 1 but was rescheduled due to weather conditions.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Long-serving former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank dies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Longtime former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has passed away. The city clerk's office confirmed the news on Thursday. Frank served four terms as mayor from 1996 until his retirement in 2010. The Newport News native became the first directly-elected mayor in the city's history. Before that, he served two terms as vice mayor.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair kicks off Friday in Elizabeth City

Make plans to visit the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28th, 29th and 30th. This year’s show will be at the Museum of the Albemarle, 501 S Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $2 for anyone 12 and over; and there is no admission fee for those under age 12.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Four beach projects in Dare awarded funding

Eight coastal communities have been awarded a total of nearly $20.1 million for beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources announced Tuesday...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza

Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
18-year-old missing from Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are searching for an 18-year-old man Wednesday night. According to a tweet from the department, Jason Bedford was last seen in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and a black...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

