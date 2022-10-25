Read full article on original website
Bergen production facility, Craft Cannery, is a finalist in the Grow-NY $3M competition
The annual Grow-NY business competition has food and ag start-ups from around the world competing for $3 million in prize money. Craft Cannery in Genesee County is one of the 20 finalists. Owner Pauly Guglielmo‘s homegrown family sauce business was going so good, he bought the Bergen production facility to not only bottle his own, he helps other local businesses do the same.
The Purple Door spirituality center relocates to Winton Place in Brighton
As spiritualism’s popularity grows in times of crisis, so too is Rochester’s “The Purple Door,” a business of psychic mediums and energy healers. We got a tour of the newly expanded space in Brighton’s Winton Place. “Basically what is inspiration is what makes you feel...
Calls for public takeover of RG&E during Rochester town hall meeting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a call for a potential public takeover of Rochester Gas & Electric during a town hall meeting Thursday night. Rochester City Council is being asked for a resolution to have a vote that would make RG&E's parent company, Avangrid, go public. This comes after the utility company proposed a rate hike from 13-22%.
Town hall meeting Thursday to address RG&E's proposed rate hikes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Gas & Electric's proposed rate hikes will be the focus of a town hall meeting in Rochester Thursday night. Advocates are calling for Rochester City Council to introduce a referendum that would allow a vote to place for a public takeover of RG&E. If that vote passed, it would force Avangrid, the parent company of RG&E, to sell to the public.
Mayor Evans concerned Walgreens closure could create 'pharmacy desert'
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans say he is fighting to prevent what he calls a ‘pharmacy desert’ in the city’s 19th Ward now that the Walgreens on Thurston Road and Brooks Avenue will close early next month. Evans says the majority...
