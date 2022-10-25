ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen production facility, Craft Cannery, is a finalist in the Grow-NY $3M competition

The annual Grow-NY business competition has food and ag start-ups from around the world competing for $3 million in prize money. Craft Cannery in Genesee County is one of the 20 finalists. Owner Pauly Guglielmo‘s homegrown family sauce business was going so good, he bought the Bergen production facility to not only bottle his own, he helps other local businesses do the same.
Calls for public takeover of RG&E during Rochester town hall meeting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a call for a potential public takeover of Rochester Gas & Electric during a town hall meeting Thursday night. Rochester City Council is being asked for a resolution to have a vote that would make RG&E's parent company, Avangrid, go public. This comes after the utility company proposed a rate hike from 13-22%.
Town hall meeting Thursday to address RG&E's proposed rate hikes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Gas & Electric's proposed rate hikes will be the focus of a town hall meeting in Rochester Thursday night. Advocates are calling for Rochester City Council to introduce a referendum that would allow a vote to place for a public takeover of RG&E. If that vote passed, it would force Avangrid, the parent company of RG&E, to sell to the public.
