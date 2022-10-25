The annual Grow-NY business competition has food and ag start-ups from around the world competing for $3 million in prize money. Craft Cannery in Genesee County is one of the 20 finalists. Owner Pauly Guglielmo‘s homegrown family sauce business was going so good, he bought the Bergen production facility to not only bottle his own, he helps other local businesses do the same.

BERGEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO