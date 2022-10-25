ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News19 WLTX

Columbia College president to leave at end of academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the position, Columbia College President Dr. William T. (Tom) Bogart has announced he will be leaving the school at the end of the current academic year. Bogart informed the Columbia College Board of Trustees he will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, in the summer to be closer to his family and rejoin the faculty of the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
manninglive.com

Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney

The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
sc.edu

Students honor past Homecoming queen

"My presence was never acknowledged by the other contestants when we gathered for pictures during the week of Homecoming, nor on the field on Homecoming night. ... It was as if I was invisible." Gail Bush Diggs.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Mother of Tucker Hipps speaks at Brookland-Cayce High School about dangers of hazing, son’s legacy

Cindy Hipps, mother of Tucker Hipps, appeared at Brookland-Cayce High School recently to talk with students about the dangers of fraternity hazing, her son’s legacy, and measures like the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, which requires all the state’s public universities to report conduct investigations of student organizations. Hipps died in 2014 during a pledge run with the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at Clemson University, and his mother told students the family is still seeking full details on events surrounding Tucker’s death. After the presentation, Brookland-Cayce student government president Parker Mergo (shown here in a selfie with Cindy Hipps and students) announced a donation to the Tucker Hipps Foundation, started by parents Gary and Cindy Hipps, to support charities that align with Tucker’s interests, as well as organizations that help the underprivileged.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
COLUMBIA, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Civilian group helps guide direction of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department

The Citizens Advisory Council has been meeting quarterly for a quarter century. Soon after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott was sworn into office in January 1997, one of the first focused efforts of his administration was the creation of a broad-based citizens group comprised of business leaders, pastors, retired and former military leaders and otherwise-community leaders who would regularly meet, discuss law enforcement issues, and make recommendations to Lott and his Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD). In what would become known as the CITIZENS ADVISORY COUNCIL, the group was and is part of Lott’s overall community focused policing, which has since become the hallmark of his tenure for the past 25 years.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
getnews.info

Artificial Grass Installed for Rapid Shelter in Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With Winter coming, the City of Columbia has brought on Purfect Turf to provide artificial grass that the tiny homes will sit upon for the homeless. The team from Purfect Turf installed artificial grass on-site that is there to provide a safe and clean base for the tiny homes. Having an artificial lawn installed will not only provide a great-looking aesthetic to the Rapid Shelter site but also a very low maintenance and clean place to walk on.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

