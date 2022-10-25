Read full article on original website
We Devoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Lexington One students host candidate forum for those running for school board
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As we get closer to election day candidates are doing everything they can to win your vote. Thursday night at River Bluff High School, candidates for the school board in Lexington District One held a discussion that was open to the public but with a bit of a twist. At this candidate event, the students were the ones asking all the questions.
Columbia College president to leave at end of academic year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the position, Columbia College President Dr. William T. (Tom) Bogart has announced he will be leaving the school at the end of the current academic year. Bogart informed the Columbia College Board of Trustees he will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, in the summer to be closer to his family and rejoin the faculty of the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
Promoting child literacy through annual first steps day celebration in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The annual First Steps Day is a day dedicated to promoting early child literacy and making learning fun. It's a national movement that brought together about 100 children in Orangeburg County. “When they have a love of reading early on then reading is not a chore,...
SC Economics hosts personal finance forum for teachers across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A statewide nonprofit named SC Economics hosted a forum today, to give teachers the resources they need for their new personal finance classes. This course will be a requirement for students to graduate in the future, starting with the high school freshman class of 2023.
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
Students honor past Homecoming queen
"My presence was never acknowledged by the other contestants when we gathered for pictures during the week of Homecoming, nor on the field on Homecoming night. ... It was as if I was invisible." Gail Bush Diggs.
Mother of Tucker Hipps speaks at Brookland-Cayce High School about dangers of hazing, son’s legacy
Cindy Hipps, mother of Tucker Hipps, appeared at Brookland-Cayce High School recently to talk with students about the dangers of fraternity hazing, her son’s legacy, and measures like the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, which requires all the state’s public universities to report conduct investigations of student organizations. Hipps died in 2014 during a pledge run with the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at Clemson University, and his mother told students the family is still seeking full details on events surrounding Tucker’s death. After the presentation, Brookland-Cayce student government president Parker Mergo (shown here in a selfie with Cindy Hipps and students) announced a donation to the Tucker Hipps Foundation, started by parents Gary and Cindy Hipps, to support charities that align with Tucker’s interests, as well as organizations that help the underprivileged.
Sumter High School students learn about cybersecurity at Morris College event
SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds of high school students gathered on the lawn at Morris College to learn about drones, robotics, and forensics at Cybersecurity Awareness Day. With the goal of keeping students safe online while raising awareness about potential jobs, the college hosted the event for the second time in Sumter on Tuesday.
Kershaw County School district is finding ways to get its female students active
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Continuous Learning Center is an alternative school within the Kershaw County School District. The school is launching a pilot program in hopes of helping their female students get active while limiting stress. “It is a grant that one of our teachers here wrote to get...
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
Civilian group helps guide direction of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department
The Citizens Advisory Council has been meeting quarterly for a quarter century. Soon after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott was sworn into office in January 1997, one of the first focused efforts of his administration was the creation of a broad-based citizens group comprised of business leaders, pastors, retired and former military leaders and otherwise-community leaders who would regularly meet, discuss law enforcement issues, and make recommendations to Lott and his Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD). In what would become known as the CITIZENS ADVISORY COUNCIL, the group was and is part of Lott’s overall community focused policing, which has since become the hallmark of his tenure for the past 25 years.
Sumter Career and Technology Center hosts Cupcake War competition for culinary arts students
SUMTER, S.C. — It’s a battle of the best pastry at Sumter Career and Technology Center. Culinary arts students are showing off their knowledge of baking and decorating with today’s Cupcake Wars. "Kinda stressed, kinda overwhelmed, but I'm actually having a lot of fun," senior Madison Osborne...
Artificial Grass Installed for Rapid Shelter in Columbia, SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. – With Winter coming, the City of Columbia has brought on Purfect Turf to provide artificial grass that the tiny homes will sit upon for the homeless. The team from Purfect Turf installed artificial grass on-site that is there to provide a safe and clean base for the tiny homes. Having an artificial lawn installed will not only provide a great-looking aesthetic to the Rapid Shelter site but also a very low maintenance and clean place to walk on.
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
Lexington County releases their first ever economic development report
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Economic growth is looking up in Lexington County. Local leaders just released their first annual report of progress made over the course of the last fiscal year. Opportunity awaits in Lexington County. That's a big take away leaders of the area's economic development department and committee...
University of South Carolina adopts USC in branding reversal
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina is officially returning to its previous acronym “USC” following concern from alumni and other stakeholders, the school said Wednesday. The update marks the end for the “UofSC” logo mark, which was adopted in 2019. “The actions announced...
Raising awareness about domestic violence: Sumter nonprofit hosts candlelight vigil
SUMTER, S.C. — According to data compiled by the YWCA of the Upper Lowlands from the Attorney General’s Office, 49 South Carolinians were killed by their partner in 2021. Of those victims, 12 were men. Cle McDonald-Amaker is the executive director of the YWCA, a nonprofit that supports...
