The Citizens Advisory Council has been meeting quarterly for a quarter century. Soon after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott was sworn into office in January 1997, one of the first focused efforts of his administration was the creation of a broad-based citizens group comprised of business leaders, pastors, retired and former military leaders and otherwise-community leaders who would regularly meet, discuss law enforcement issues, and make recommendations to Lott and his Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD). In what would become known as the CITIZENS ADVISORY COUNCIL, the group was and is part of Lott’s overall community focused policing, which has since become the hallmark of his tenure for the past 25 years.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO