ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coke raises sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 sales

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pkYU_0ilho7OP00

Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world and raised its revenue expectations for the year.

The beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.

Revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke’s net income rose 14% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 69 cents per share. That also beat analysts’ forecasts of a 64-cent profit.

Coke's results mirrored rival PepsiCo, which also raised its earnings forecast this month after boosting prices by 17% in the third quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Wall Street heads for first weekly win streak since summer

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday, led by Apple, Exxon Mobil and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 1.2% higher in early trading and on pace to close out its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 533 points, or 1.7%, to 32,576, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.
TheStreet

Don't Beat Yourself Up if You Missed the 9.62% I Bond Yield

People are rushing into I bonds so fast that the only place you can buy them, the government’s TreasuryDirect web site, crashed. The reason why investors are flocking to the site is that Oct. 28 is the last day that those buying I bonds, which are U.S. savings bonds, can get a 9.62% interest rate. The rate is expected to drop to 6.47% Nov. 1.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
198K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy