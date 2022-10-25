Read full article on original website
Fire destroys apartment complex
Friday afternoon a fire broke out in an apartment building located on McCormick Street. The call alerting dispatch and the Weatherford Fire Department came in at 3:06 p.m. The Weatherford firefighters were on scene at 3:09 p.m., making their response time three to three and a half minutes. Other city’s...
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon. It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that...
Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire
There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
Lawter Road bids scheduled for January
Bids for Lawter have been moved to January, District 2 County Commissioner Bruce Walker said this will not delay the project by much because it would be tough to start the project in the middle of the winter. The project was originally scheduled to be bid out in November. “We’re...
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
DPS ‘glitch’ results in drivers being wrongfully arrested and ticketed
Drivers in Oklahoma with a “restricted license” were being ticketed, and at times, arrested because the state’s records system was mislabeling licenses as “suspended.”
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Oklahoma were arrested after deputies found meth in the U-Haul they were driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Timothy Wayne Lucas, 63, of Yukon, Okla., and Fredrick Andrew Gooch, 42, of Oklahoma City, were arrested after a traffic stop that involved a U-Haul on Thursday morning, Oct. 20, south of Holton.
Conversations and coffee,
Community members met Thursday morning for Community Coffee. Among the many businesses and organizations represented was the city, public schools and SWOSU. The Weatherford Economic Director Yolanda Creswell gave an update on city projects. The sales tax was up 7%. The new police and 911 tower should be completed in July 2023. The airport is planning to have a ribbon cutting November 22 at the…
32-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in crash
Officials say a 32-year-old Oklahoma woman is dead following an accident in Washita County.
OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County
An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
‘Dashing to the finish line’
SWOSU students created a new community event, Duke’s Mad Dash. The event is styled after the Amazing Race. It will be taking place at 10 a.m. November 12, starting at the clock tower on SWOSU’s campus. The race will end at the tailgate for SWOSU’s home football game against their rival school Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Weatherford girls qualify for state meet
ENID — Weatherford’s girls cross country team finished in the Top 7 at the regional meet at Oklahoma Bible Academy, a feat which qualified the team for the state meet this coming weekend at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The Lady Eagles finished sixth as a team with...
WDN hosts Halloween costume contest
The Weatherford Daily News will be hosting a costume contest during the Route 66 Nights Boo Bash. The contest is free to enter and will begin at 6:30 p.m. October 29. Entrants are asked to be there by 6:15 p.m. to sign in and line up in Towne Centre. There...
Paddle battle results are in
The Weatherford Area Pickleball Ball Paddle Battle results are in and a number of contestants had a lot of success throughout the past weekend. Gold — T McCurdy and Tate Wilhite Silver — Charlie Magill and Jack Magill Bronze — Keon Lackey and Max Burd. Men’s Doubles...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
SWOSU alum makes record-setting
Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) with locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon has announced a historic philanthropic contribution from 1983 SWOSU graduate Steve Price, of Marble Falls, Texas. The major charitable gift will benefit the SWOSU Football Endowment which exists to support SWOSU’s efforts to raise the SWOSU football program...
SWOSU eSports tournaments gets sponsor
Pioneer has provided a generous, five-year tournament sponsorship for Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) eSports. Electronic sports, or eSports, are competitions which involve team-based video games. SWOSU has joined one of the fastest-growing segments in sports and entertainment with a competitive, scholastic eSports program. The SWOSU eSports Arena was constructed in 2021 on the Weatherford campus. Spectators can watch eSports competitions in person as well as follow via livestream.
Early voting begins New. 2
Early voting begins Wednesday, November 2, for voters in Custer County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board. Custer County Election Board Secretary Ann Brown, said early voting is open to...
