Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
Doc Rivers Diss Track Might Be Nail In Coffin For Ex-Celtics Coach
NBA coaches’ careers can survive a lot. Heck, teams kept giving Mike Woodson head coaching jobs for years, and there’s no guarantee he won’t be back headlining a bench one day. But while a coach’s job often can survive criticism regarding rotations, playcalls and locker room management,...
Lakers News: How L.A. Could Benefit From NBA's Proposed Hard Cap
The NBA is looking to limit the amount of spending from richer owners
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans
Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season. Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines. Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Bleacher Report thinks Patriots should add this former Alabama receiver
Bleacher Report released an article recently on one move each team should make before the trade deadline, and they had an interesting one for the Patriots. The article released on Thursday highlights one move that each team should make before the deadline. Even though the Patriots might not be in...
Patriots HOFer rips former teammate over Belichick comment
It’s no secret that the Patriots have been working through a lot since the departure of Tom Brady and, more recently, Josh McDaniels. It’s also no secret that when the team suffers a significant loss, a particularly petty former player always makes sure to chime in about the alleged failures of Bill Belichick.
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
