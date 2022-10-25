ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options

With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Doc Rivers Diss Track Might Be Nail In Coffin For Ex-Celtics Coach

NBA coaches’ careers can survive a lot. Heck, teams kept giving Mike Woodson head coaching jobs for years, and there’s no guarantee he won’t be back headlining a bench one day. But while a coach’s job often can survive criticism regarding rotations, playcalls and locker room management,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans

Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season. Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines. Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Patriots HOFer rips former teammate over Belichick comment

It’s no secret that the Patriots have been working through a lot since the departure of Tom Brady and, more recently, Josh McDaniels. It’s also no secret that when the team suffers a significant loss, a particularly petty former player always makes sure to chime in about the alleged failures of Bill Belichick.
Golf Digest

Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes

On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take

One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...

