Beaumont, TX

Chambers County Sheriff's deputies arrest Vidor carjacking suspect following chase

CHAMBERS COUNTY — From Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that this evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 and Jenkins Road in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred in Vidor, Texas. Deputies were advised that a male and female were carjacked at gunpoint outside of their residence on North Lakeside Street in Vidor.
POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
Fiery wreck briefly shuts down small stretch of Hwy 365 near LaBelle on Monday

LABELLE, Texas — One driver was taken by ambulance for treatment at a Beaumont hospital after a fiery wreck involving a car and an 18-wheeler Monday morning near LaBelle. Troopers investigating the wreck say it appears that a 2003 Dodge SUV was headed west along Teas Highway 365 at about 9:30 a.m. when the it turned left into the path of an eastbound 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
