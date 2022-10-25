ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, MO

5 On Your Side

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on school shootings: 'All the laws in the world are not going to stop those things'

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) visited St. Louis police headquarters Thursday afternoon to visit with officers who confronted a school shooter at the Central Visual Performance Arts high school Monday. Parson expressed gratitude and admiration for police and security guards who ran toward gunfire to bring...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County crash leaves 71-year-old woman dead

JENNINGS, Mo. — An elderly woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in north St. Louis County. At 6 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a car crash near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road in Jennings. Investigators said...
JENNINGS, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River

The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO
Marissa Newby

At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting

Two are confirmed dead, and 7 wounded, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Missouri. According to reports, a 19 year old former student Orlando Harris left a note in his car that detailed his isolation and misery shortly before opening fire at the school Monday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
