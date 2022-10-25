Read full article on original website
Cowboys Set To Battle Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowgirl Basketball Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Celebrate Fall BreakHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Rain, wind expected to hit Abilene Thursday
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds. KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming […]
Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
Driver flips car after losing control due to wet road conditions in Abilene, clips 18-wheeler
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle was flipped on the side after the driver lost control and clipped an 18-wheeler around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, October 27. The man was driving on East Overland Trail on a slick, wet road where he clipped an 18-wheeler; The car landed on its side in the grass next to […]
Halloween fun coming soon to a library near you
From October 24th through the 29th you can cast your vote on your favorite pumpkins at the Abilene Public Library South Branch. You can vote in person or on the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The winners will be annouced on Sunday, October 30th. Winning pumpkins will receive candy prizes for their decorating efforts.
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Tuesday. The crash happened near South 1st and Locust Streets at around 3 p.m. According to the Abilene Fire, a pickup truck and an unknown smaller vehicle were involved in the collision.
Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
New Beginnings Big Country to host 11th Annual Fundraiser Luncheon
Next week you are invited to join New Beginnings Big Country at their annual fundraiser luncheon. There you can learn about the organizations mission to help women coming out of jail or prison learn how to live a Christian life and gain skills for success. The luncheon will feature live testimonies from women who have been helped by New Beginnings, meet volunteers, join in a free raffle, and enjoy a delicious catered lunch.
Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder. Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005. Court documents reveal a car […]
Abilene High unveils three offenses in one in victory over Coronado
Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles whipped Lubbock Coronado 35-14 to improve to 3-2 in district play and clinch a playoff berth. The offense is the story in Friday night’s game. At least, four different people took the snap for the Eagles in the victory. The number...
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by SUV in South Abilene, deceased before police arrived
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a medium size SUV on South 14th Street around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23. UPDATE ARTICLE: The woman walked out of a dark alleyway near the intersection of South 14th and Willis Street. According to police, the woman was struck by a vehicle and was deceased […]
HAPPENING NOW: Women assaulted during family dispute in Abilene, one person in police custody
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was assaulted on Portland Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27 during a family dispute. UPDATE 10:44 p.m. – The victim is being transported to a medical center and her condition is unknown at this time. As of 10:12 this evening, one person is in custody and the victim […]
Art Crush Abilene celebrates A Día de los Muertos with exhibition
Art Crush Abilene is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a special exhibition where visitor can remember the lives of passed loved ones by adding mementos to the ofrenda. We learn about the tradition and the exhibition’s opening reception. Life after Death: A Día de los Muertos.
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
Authorities rescue crash victim trapped in vehicle in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic in South Abilene was briefly halted Tuesday afternoon when authorities had to rescue a crash victim from their vehicle. A crash between a pickup and a smaller vehicle happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, near South 1st and Locust Streets going west. Abilene Police, Fire and other emergency personnel were on […]
The Wildcats are Rising Star’s rising stars
Things are turning around for the Rising Star Wildcats, as they’re ranked 9th in the state. The ‘cats are on fire this season and they are enjoying every minute of it. “Every day one percent,” that’s the motto the Rising Star Wildcats live by this 2022 season.
Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
HAPPENING NOW: Train and Car collide outside of Merkel
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A train and car collided outside of Merkel Thursday evening. UPDATE October 21 – The driver of the vehicle was not in the vehicle at the time of impact and no injuries were reported according to a Facebook post from Trent VFD posted today. UPDATE 9:51 p.m. – The train […]
Workforce Solutions to host job fair for military and veterans
Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas, and statewide partners including the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission, and Texas Medical Center, will host the 11th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Taylor County Expo Center in the Display Building.
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
