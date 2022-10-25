Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"
Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda
Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
GolfWRX
‘Unacceptable archaic rules’ – Tour pro told to change his shirt at prestigious golf club
Following Nathan Followill’s rage against the (golf) machine, reporter and broadcaster Ewan Porter revealed that in a separate incident, a prestigious Melbourne golf club asked an anonymous Australian golfer to change what was, at first look, an extremely respectable shirt. Porter took to Twitter to report that the well-known...
One (surprising) time players can benefit from a custom-fitting session
Maybe an old dog can learn new tricks. After being custom-fit for a driver early in the season, 70-year-old Bob Radin has a new lease on his (golfing) life. “I had back issues the past three years. My swing speed has slowed, and the new driver compensates for it with a more flexible, lower-kickpoint shaft,” he said. “And, the clubhead is hotter with a larger sweet spot than my 7-year-old, custom driver.”
Golf Digest
Hall-of-Famer says this '1-2-3' feel was the key to her smooth swing
Annika Sorenstam is one of the most prolific winners in golf history. She dominated at every level—and is still going. But perhaps even more impressive than wins on her resume was the manner in which she accomplished them. Whether it was the iconic first tee shot at the 2003...
Florida Woman Hand-Fishing With A Hot Dog Gets Whole Hand Swallowed By Tarpon
These are the times where you listen to the massive sign at your local pond that reads:. And here is the perfect example as to why you should heed those warnings…. Because you might lose a damn hand. Ok, ok… maybe not lose a hand, but who knows what’s lurking...
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Phil Mickelson among LIV golfers reacting to Rory McIlroy's comments on the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup ahead of finale in Miami
Phil Mickelson didn’t want to “detract from what’s happening this week” at LIV Golf’s Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral, but a recent Rory McIlroy interview with the Guardian was too juicy to avoid. At a press conference ahead of the upstart circuit’s...
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
GolfWRX
‘Not sure it’s possible to play any slower’ – Things got awkward between Ian Poulter and Kevin Na at LIV presser
The LIV Golf series returns this week at Trump National Doral Golf Course for the scene of the finale of the new tour’s inaugural season. Unlike previous events staged by the Saudi-backed Tour, this week incorporates a mix of both match play and stroke play. Also in a changeup...
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson offers to take lie-detector test regarding Ryder Cup-LIV Golf rumor
We know for certain that Henrik Stenson will not be the 2023 European Ryder Cup captain, a position he was stripped of after signing a deal with LIV Golf in July. What remains unclear, however, is the timeline of those events. The 46-year-old Swede has kept the same story throughout, though, and now has made his most adamant comments that a certain rumor isn't true.
Athlete born without legs breaks two Guinness World Records
A Los Angeles athlete who was born without legs showed off the strength of his upper body by breaking the Guinness World Records for highest box jump with the hands and most diamond pushups in three minutes.
Golf Digest
This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'
One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Golf.com
This 6,000-yard Scottish delight is a must-play on any Highland journey
Welcome to our “Where I Played” series, in which a GOLF staffer runs through a recent day at a course you might play in your future. Many know Inverness as the gateway to the Scottish Highlands. Immediately adjacent to its airport, the northernmost major airport in the country, is Castle Stuart. Farther along the south shores of the Moray Firth, you’ll find buddies trip staples like Nairn and Moray.
Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson say PGA Tour still owes them half their PIP money, and that's why Bryson remains a plaintiff in lawsuit
Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson say they haven’t received the second half of their Player Impact Program bonus money from the PGA Tour, and the two LIV Golf defectors aren’t happy about it. DeChambeau, for one, called it “childish.”. In an interview Thursday ahead of the LIV...
Golf Digest
PGA Tour sent memo to tournament directors to calm some who are 'pretty hot' over new 'elevated' events
A shake up to the schedule starting in 2024, primarily to accommodate a potentially new rotation of elevated events, is among the options the PGA Tour will be exploring, according to a document obtained by Golf Digest. A talking-points memo from Kelly Jensen, vice president of tournament business affairs at...
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas' '80 percent' warmup rule — and why it can help the rest of us
There are lots of things pros do different—well, better—than the rest of us. And perhaps king among them is warming up. Sure, I'm sure there are golfers out there who take their warm ups very seriously. But most of us don't. We roll up to the range a few minutes before our tee times—if we do at all—hit a load of 7-irons then bash some drives into the distance, and call it a day.
Golf Digest
10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes
If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: I played what I thought was my ball — until I found my original in the hole. What now?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My friend’s third shot to the green on a par 5 hits the flagstick and bounds off the green. He finds his ball in a waste area, pitches up and putts out. But when he reaches for his holed ball, he realizes his approach had gone in for eagle. (Apparently our eyesight isn’t great.) Is there a penalty for playing the wrong ball, even though he’d technically already holed out? — Patrick P. Daily, Jackson, Miss.
