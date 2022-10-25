Read full article on original website
US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August.
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Economy showing signs of improvement; Skechers boots Ye; Musk declares himself 'Chief Twitt' | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on. But for now anyway, the U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two quarters of 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of seeking global domination by fueling the conflict in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of seeking global domination by fueling the conflict in Ukraine.
AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EDT
AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives. Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the deal was expected to be finalized on Friday, the deadline set by a Delaware judge who threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
AP source: Intruder in Speaker Pelosi's home shouted 'where is Nancy?' before assaulting her husband
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Intruder in Speaker Pelosi's home shouted 'where is Nancy?' before assaulting her husband.
The death of Leslie Jordan, Britain's new prime minister, a school shooting in St. Louis, and more top news
From the death of beloved celebrity Leslie Jordan, to the installation of Rishi Sunak as Britain's newest prime minister, here's some of the top news from the last week. Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67. Updated 19 hrs ago. alert. The death of actor Leslie Jordan; multiple dead,...
Twitter will form ‘content moderation council’ says Elon Musk
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has said banned users will not be reinstated until after a review by a "content moderation council". Employees and users are waiting to hear more from Mr Musk about his plans for the platform, amid concerns over his support for loosening content moderation and reversing permanent bans on controversial accounts.
