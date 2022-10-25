ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Economy showing signs of improvement; Skechers boots Ye; Musk declares himself 'Chief Twitt' | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on. But for now anyway, the U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two quarters of 2022.
AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EDT

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives. Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the deal was expected to be finalized on Friday, the deadline set by a Delaware judge who threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.
Twitter will form ‘content moderation council’ says Elon Musk

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has said banned users will not be reinstated until after a review by a "content moderation council". Employees and users are waiting to hear more from Mr Musk about his plans for the platform, amid concerns over his support for loosening content moderation and reversing permanent bans on controversial accounts.

