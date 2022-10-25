DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- The City of Gallatin is working to contract with Daviess County to provide law enforcement services through the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to cover the City of Gallatin. Sheriff Larry Adams Jr. says they are in the process of looking how to provide the best coverage and to be cost effective. More information will be available at a later date.

GALLATIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO