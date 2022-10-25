Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Teen Injured in Crash Involving Deer Early This Morning
A Smithville teen suffered injuries in a Clay County crash early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 2:00 this morning on I-435 as a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female headed northbound. Troopers say the teen struck a deer in the road. The teen...
kttn.com
Carrollton man airlifted to Truman Medical Center after crashing on rural road
The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday morning, October 27th. A medical helicopter airlifted 31-year-old George Kronshage to Truman Medical Center. The SUV traveled south on Route D before running off the road north...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
kttn.com
Grundy County bridge to be replaced, Route W will close south of Route F
Another northern Missouri bridge is scheduled to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The Grundy County Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, is scheduled to close on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Daviess County Monday Leaves One Driver with Serious Injuries
(GALLATIN, MO) – An accident in Daviess County Monday left one driver with serious injuries. Shortly after 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that an accident took place on MO-6 highway one mile east of Gallatin when two vehicles were heading Eastbound. A 2016 Chrysler Town and...
kttn.com
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire
Approximately 20 acres burned in a grass fire the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to on Thursday, October 27th. The fire department reports two brush trucks responded to 12862 LIV 424. Firefighters found Owner Mike Plummer riding on his Gator with a water tank trying to extinguish flames in the field.
22-year-old identified as victim in fatal Clay County bridge collapse
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Thursday that the victim of Wednesday’s fatal bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, was 22 years old.
kttn.com
Carrollton man injured in crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident, 31-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, was injured in a Highway 65 accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County one-half mile south of Route M. Lightfoot received minor injuries and was sent to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. The car was northbound when an attempt was made to overtake another vehicle, but...
kttn.com
Trenton Fire Department responds to 1200 Laclede Street
Smoke showing from a garage sent the Trenton Fire Department to 1200 Laclede Street Wednesday morning. The smoke was due to a wood-burning stove fire and a spokesman for the department said a water can was used to extinguish the small fire and embers near the stove. Overheating of the...
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
kchi.com
Arrest In Caldwell County
A Hunnewell Missouri man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. Forty-two-year-old Jason R Taleff was arrested at about 1:45 pm for alleged DWI – prior offender, speeding, and cutting in on overtaking a vehicle. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Charges dropped against Kirksville woman charged with murder
A case has been dismissed for a Kirksville woman charged with first and second-degree murder. According to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Sherece Eivins, charges for Makuya Stephanie Kambamba were dismissed nolle pros on August 1, 2022. Kambamba also faced charges of first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter and abuse or neglect...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Negotiating with Daviess County to Provide Law Enforcement Coverage
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- The City of Gallatin is working to contract with Daviess County to provide law enforcement services through the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to cover the City of Gallatin. Sheriff Larry Adams Jr. says they are in the process of looking how to provide the best coverage and to be cost effective. More information will be available at a later date.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 10:55 am, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Nicholas W Hoff of Green Castle on several charges, including alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, and Scotland County warrants for alleged burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. He was held at the Sullivan County Jail.
Holden Man Injured When Car Hits Concrete Barriers
A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by 21-year-old Christopher J. Jewell of Holden, was on the I-35 ramp to I-29 just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side and struck another concrete barrier before coming to rest.
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
1 dead, 3 more injured when bridge under construction collapses near Kearney
One person died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction east of Kearney collapsed.
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
