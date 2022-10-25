ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, MO

Smithville Teen Injured in Crash Involving Deer Early This Morning

A Smithville teen suffered injuries in a Clay County crash early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 2:00 this morning on I-435 as a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female headed northbound. Troopers say the teen struck a deer in the road. The teen...
SMITHVILLE, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County

A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Grundy County bridge to be replaced, Route W will close south of Route F

Another northern Missouri bridge is scheduled to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The Grundy County Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, is scheduled to close on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire

Approximately 20 acres burned in a grass fire the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to on Thursday, October 27th. The fire department reports two brush trucks responded to 12862 LIV 424. Firefighters found Owner Mike Plummer riding on his Gator with a water tank trying to extinguish flames in the field.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Carrollton man injured in crash on Highway 65

A Carrollton resident, 31-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, was injured in a Highway 65 accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County one-half mile south of Route M. Lightfoot received minor injuries and was sent to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. The car was northbound when an attempt was made to overtake another vehicle, but...
CARROLLTON, MO
Trenton Fire Department responds to 1200 Laclede Street

Smoke showing from a garage sent the Trenton Fire Department to 1200 Laclede Street Wednesday morning. The smoke was due to a wood-burning stove fire and a spokesman for the department said a water can was used to extinguish the small fire and embers near the stove. Overheating of the...
TRENTON, MO
Arrest In Caldwell County

A Hunnewell Missouri man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. Forty-two-year-old Jason R Taleff was arrested at about 1:45 pm for alleged DWI – prior offender, speeding, and cutting in on overtaking a vehicle. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Charges dropped against Kirksville woman charged with murder

A case has been dismissed for a Kirksville woman charged with first and second-degree murder. According to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Sherece Eivins, charges for Makuya Stephanie Kambamba were dismissed nolle pros on August 1, 2022. Kambamba also faced charges of first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter and abuse or neglect...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Gallatin Negotiating with Daviess County to Provide Law Enforcement Coverage

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- The City of Gallatin is working to contract with Daviess County to provide law enforcement services through the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to cover the City of Gallatin. Sheriff Larry Adams Jr. says they are in the process of looking how to provide the best coverage and to be cost effective. More information will be available at a later date.
GALLATIN, MO
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 10:55 am, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Nicholas W Hoff of Green Castle on several charges, including alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, and Scotland County warrants for alleged burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. He was held at the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Holden Man Injured When Car Hits Concrete Barriers

A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by 21-year-old Christopher J. Jewell of Holden, was on the I-35 ramp to I-29 just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side and struck another concrete barrier before coming to rest.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

