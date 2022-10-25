ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post your questions for Daniel Radcliffe

By Rich Pelley
 3 days ago
Is this Britain’s most unusual film star? Daniel Radcliffe.

After starring in a decade-worth of JK Rowling adaptations, Daniel Radcliffe has forged a career by appearing in roles that couldn’t be further away from the one that made him famous as everybody’s favourite Gryffindor schoolboy in the Harry Potter films. He has played a sentient corpse (Swiss Army Man), a man turning into a devil (Horns) and a doctor who has imaginary conversations with his older self (A Young Doctor’s Notebook). He has played a haunted lawyer (The Woman in Black), a tech prodigy (Now You See Me 2) and a man who persistently tries to make wooden keys in the weirdly compelling 2020 prison drama Escape from Pretoria. In his new film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, he plays the US musician best known for his musical parodies including Smells Like Nirvana, Perform This Way and Like a Surgeon. That’s a hell of a perm, tache, and American accordion-playing accent combo you’ve got there, young man.

In 2007, aged 17, Radcliffe played a man with a pathological religious fascination with horses in Equus, in London’s West End, a role that required Radcliffe to appear naked on stage. And if you haven’t seen him faultlessly rap all the words to Alphabet Aerobics by Blackalicious, do so right now.

All of which raises the question: what’s Radcliffe like in real life? With one of the most recognisable faces in the movie world, is this why Radcliffe likes to take on so many character-changing roles that require him to grow beards, shave his head and affect funny accents? What bands is he into at the moment? Is he – in the nicest possible way – Britain’s weirdest film star?

Post your questions by midday on Monday 31 October and we will print his answers in Film & Music and online. Try to keep the Potter fanboy questions to a minimum because he has been asked those a gazillion times!

