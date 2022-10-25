ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)

 3 days ago

According to Austin-Travis County, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday.

The crash happened on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road at around 4:30 p.m involving two vehicles.

The officials stated that two people were involved in the crash. One suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Police, the other victim suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

The identity of the injured victims was not revealed by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

October 25, 2022

Source: KVUE

