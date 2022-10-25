Undead sip 'blood cocktails' in White Plains as fifth Zombie Walk paints town red

Something evil was lurking in White Plains this weekend.

The fifth installment of the White Plains Zombie Walk had participants shuffling through the downtown district in full walking-dead regalia Saturday.

Participants gathered at the Galleria Mall for some free costume touch-ups, and a rendition of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" complete with dance instructions from local fitness experts.

From there, the living dead descended on Main Street and Mamaroneck Avenue to terrify unsuspecting passersby, and drive sales for local businesses.

Local bars, restaurants and other shops featured spooky specials like "blood" cocktails and monster beer burgers.

The event is organized by the owners of The Haunt at Rocky Ledge, an attraction that is currently seeking a new home.

For more information on this year and how to participate in next year's walk, click here .